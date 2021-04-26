Today's Forum for April 27

"Stay six feet away from me, please. And we won't need no masks."
"Curious if anyone knows the history of Boyles Mill Road and how it got its name."
"In response to the Northwest Georgia will continue to have poor political leadership article in the weekend Forum. Can you please name the Democrat that tells the truth? Just curious who you think that is."
"Stacey Abrams never conceded the loss of the Georgia governor's race because she says it was stolen. Yet she is furiously attacking the new voter law that prevents the kind of cheating that she claims cost her the election. Go figure."
"Let's talk about the word 'application.' Just because you got 10 applications in the mail for a credit card does not mean you have 10 credit cards. It does not even mean you are qualified for any of the credit cards. You cannot use a credit card application to buy anything, and you won't get anything but pity if you try. Applications for an absentee ballot work much the same way."
"I wonder if John Stossel would be OK with living next door to a nuclear power plant."
"Perhaps the author of Saturday's editorial regarding the American Rescue Plan money should have done his homework before criticizing Pennington's early thoughts regarding possible allowed uses. We are told priorities should be keeping people in their homes, feeding the food insecure and ensuring COVID testing/vaccination. So what has the city done with a chunk of federal money already received? Why they funded free COVID tests/education for our Hispanic community overseen by the DEO Clinic; cut contracts with local restaurants to provide free meals to the food insecure; provided rent relief to keep people in their homes. The county? Bought some PPE."
"When Dalton, Whitfield County and Murray County governments start spending the $39 million from Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, remember Marjorie Taylor Greene voted against it."
"If Jimmy Carter and Obama were the worst presidents in American history, where does that liar fit in?"
"To the person who says Biden is worse than Carter or Obama. you left out the very worst one, Trump.''
"If you want to be treated differently by your friends at work, who are Trump supporters, be a Biden supporter. It was totally different before the election.''
"When we all achieve herd immunity, will we all be considered sheep?"
"Even with the rainy day, I had a big smile on my face to read my newspaper and see all positive articles on the front page. It was great."
"Listening to Joe Biden talk about his climate change proposals is funnier than any sitcom on TV today." "The liberal intelligentsia wants to establish an acceptable vocabulary to define everything as they deem appropriate. They want everyone to be at the same level of 'media-ocrity.' My word for it. Shades of Orwell's '1984.'"
"When the Democrats get through giving statehood to Washington, D.C., they can come to Georgia and do the same for Atlanta. Then the rest of us can have the Georgia we once had."
