“Where are the free speech advocates now that the Florida government is punishing Disney for exercising their right to speak out about Florida’s abusive law against the rights of Floridians? This is the literal definition of a First Amendment violation.”
“Turns out those truck inspections in Texas that led to hundreds of millions of dollars of produce spoiling plus several billion in lost productivity for the state didn’t accomplish anything. They didn’t find any drugs or even one illegal immigrant. It was just a big, costly boondoggle courtesy of Republican governance.”
“Have any county citizens had any response when requesting the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office for enforcement of posted 35 mph speed limits on county secondary roadways?”
“The Lee University Symphonic Band had a concert and led praise and worship at Salem Baptist Church. It was wonderful and beautiful. It is so comforting to see kids with so much faith and hope. Salem Baptist Church is a warm, comforting church with sincere members. My family was very moved by the performance and so grateful we were there.”
“Does anyone know of a person or shop that restores old muscle cars? Someone that doesn’t want to retire to Hawaii on the cost of the restoration?”
“I’m glad we’re stopping groups from putting up signs for community events on Walnut. We’d hate to make the vape shops, psychics and chain restaurants look tacky.”
“If an elected official’s social media posts contain inflammatory or violent posts, they should be held accountable, whether they claim knowledge of them or not. Whatever happened to ‘the buck stops here’?”
“They need to leave Marjorie Taylor Greene alone. We need more Republicans like her who will stand up and tell those Democrats just what they are. We need more like her, I hope we get more and I hope she just keeps on keeping on.”
“To take Marjorie Taylor Greene to court on such flimsy charges shows how afraid the Democrats are of her.”
“Around here we have a lot of undercover bigots. There are people who never outwardly or personally go after someone due to race, but boy are they glad to stand behind someone else and let them do it. That’s why Marjorie Taylor Greene has a political career.”
“I voted for Donald Trump because he wasn’t part of the ‘Washington clique’ and actually knew something about how an economy was supposed to work. I’ll vote for Marjorie Taylor Greene because she’s not afraid to stand up to Nancy Pelosi, who, by the way, does not represent me but her own liberal agenda.”
“Biden may have already defeated Biden.”
“How many confirmations are needed on an appointment? Twice within two days I got a text asking me to confirm an appointment and if they didn’t get a response it would be canceled. Both times I replied yes. Bet I get another before Thursday. Also, these phone surveys asking about your visit on prescription pickups, imaging and other related visits. I’m ignoring all of them,”
“The old Shoney’s location would be ideal for an Olive Garden.”
“Too much trust is placed in our clergy. Clergy are obviously human, but they can also be bad humans.”
“The hoodlums are taking a break. I just saw some railroad cars going up the railroad that didn’t have any graffiti on them.”
