Today's Forum for April 28

"I am so pleased to read that Whitfield County, under new leadership, will take a different approach to spending the millions of dollars headed its way. Recall that last year, flush with operating funds because the federal money was used to pay public safety employees' wages and hazard duty pay, the commission bought a parking lot full of SUVs and pickup trucks and turfed some fields."
"Growing up in Dalton in the 1950s and 1960s, I often admired the beautiful park and fountain on East Morris Street near Collier Drugs. This park was created to honor Dr. J.G. McAfee, a local physician and six-term mayor of Dalton. Sadly, last week I learned that city leaders now refer to this area as 'Lackey Park.' How unfortunate it is that such an important part of our heritage has been thoughtlessly erased by our elected officials."
"Why is Biden coming to Georgia? He should go to Denver instead. I sure do not want him here. He’s done enough damage in Georgia already."
"Wrong again; sheep are gathered in flocks. The ones without being vaccinated are goats."
"Always glad to see columns by Dick Polman and John Micek. They assure me some people are still thinking straight. Also enjoyed the Town Crier’s history of fast-food favorites."
"I think if you want a check in your wallet you should have to get a shot in your arm."
"I saw in the news where Biden held a virtual climate change summit. Is he for real?"
"I wish all these people who are whining and griping about the new Georgia election law would get over it."
"Don't you just love these commercials on TV with these TV stars, especially women like Jane Seymour, talking about their flawless complexion? You can tell they've got a filter lens erasing all of their imperfections off where you don't see it. Yeah, I'd look that good too if they put a filter lens over my picture."
"In response to driving slow in West Hill Cemetery, I go over there quite often. I do see people walking, I see their dogs on a leash, which they are supposed to do. I've yet to see anyone driving fast. The drivers are courteous. They slow down if they are passing a walker but I've never seen anyone driving fast over there."
"We really appreciate those county residents who brought about term limits for county commissioners. Now we've got a good group that will represent the people and not themselves."
"When voting becomes as easy as brushing your teeth, you know too many people are doing it."
"Could someone please tell me why the Braves don't have their names on their back?"
Editor's note: You probably were watching them on Jackie Robinson Day, or one of the days celebrating him. All players wore Robinson's No. 42 jersey with no name on the back in honor of him.
"CNN used to be a respectable news organization. Now they're nothing more than an arm of the Democratic Party. What the heck happened?"
