“Since Jamie Jones has left the newspaper I am now officially canceling my subscription. Just kidding. But I will miss him, and do wish him the best!”
“Any president that can invite three trouble-making legislators to the White House can spare a few minutes to host families of the victims in the same town. Bullhorns are for cheerleaders and football coaches and band directors, not for members of legislatures. Period. End of sentence.”
“Someone, please come up with a better term than ‘running for office.’ It’s hard to say that President Biden is running for office — shuffling, doddering along, but definitely not running.”
“Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job.’ I take it he means the complete destruction of the country.”
“When I find out that a friend of mine is a liar, crook and a womanizer I drop them like a bad habit. ... (Trump) tried to destroy our democracy, just because he lost, and he did lose the election.”
“Biden’s running again? God help us!”
“Biden and Trump need to go away. We need sanity in this country and they surely are not fit to be president.”
“It’s hard to fathom anyone tied to programs like Gutfeld or Hannity calling someone else an idiot.”
“To think that anyone believes that Trump has become more popular is the biggest laugh I’ve had in a while. Over 60% of the GOP is polling that they want anyone except Trump to run and you think he somehow has a shot at becoming the president again? Talk about delusion. I’ve said it over and over, the only person Biden has a chance to beat in an election is Donald Trump.”
“if Trump is not guilty why was he trying to get a judge to block Pence from testifying against him? Wake up, people, he is guilty.”
“Over 64% of Americans believe the country is heading down the ‘wrong track,’ with just one in four Americans saying the U.S. is moving in the ‘right direction.’ Americans are very deeply concerned with the mounting violence and lawlessness in Democrat-run big cities ... All this has horrified the American people, and obviously Joe Biden’s presidency has been a catastrophe for America.”
“If the comment about 70% of people wanting Trump to run again was true, which it isn’t, the reasoning would be so that he would lose again, which he will. He is dividing his own party, which in the long term will be good for America. Trump will never be president again.”
“Tucker ‘Charles Coughlin’ Carlson was fired by a company, not the government. The First Amendment doesn’t apply. Maybe you shouldn’t parrot bogus claims that lead your company to pay almost 800 million dollars. Would your company keep you if you lost them that much?”
