Today's Forum for April 28

"I loved Dick Polman’s column in Sunday’s paper. He has all the words to express my thoughts exactly. This holds true of all his columns."
"Kudos to Dick Polman for his column in Sunday's paper. Spoken truth, in my opinion."
"Regarding the sports movies in Monday's Daily Citizen-News, I have to say all of the baseball movies listed were snoozefests. One of the best sports movies wasn't even listed: 'North Dallas Forty.'"
"To the person claiming to read, watch and listen to multiple news outlets, and has the time to do this for hours each day, I have a question. What makes you so sure that what you read, watch and listen to isn't fake? I would challenge everyone that doesn’t like Fox and claims it is biased, is no different from those that don’t like CNN and claim it is fake!"
"I live in an upper-middle class neighborhood in Dalton, where almost everyone has a college education, and they are partying like it’s 1999. Visitors come and go all day, and no one is wearing a mask or social distancing. Since several of my neighbors didn’t respect my personal space before the pandemic, I have to wait until they’re inside their homes before I feel safe to venture outside into my own yard. I’m a lifelong Democrat, and based on our past conversations, I know that my neighbors are all Republicans. Need I say more?"
"Hey, voters! Can we afford to burden our community with a higher sales tax during the current economic crisis? More and more people are requiring assistance just to put a meal on the table for their family. Many are struggling to pay credit card debts, mortgages, rents. Let's wait and revisit those SPLOST projects next year."
"In reply to the county repairing storm damage, Old Dixie Highway going toward the landfill has been out since Feb. 14. They don't even mention us anymore. When are we going to get that paved? Brock Road is being destroyed by heavy traffic."
"It has become apparent that blue state governors want nothing short of total economic collapse. If I lived in one of those states I would be heading south permanently as fast as I could hire a moving truck. The irony of it is you probably can't find one in New York or New Jersey right now at any price, or as the saying goes, 'This side of China.' Pun intended."
"So which lawyer do we call to sue Gov. Kemp for opening the state up too fast? I am a restaurant worker and I am very scared about doing this. I fear for my life. I have brand new grandbabies."
"If we can go back to work, why can't the legislature? What are they scared of?"
"People out there in Forum Land, you need to take care of your money because it will take care of you when bad times hit."
"I wondered if there was a place in Dalton that showed senior citizens how to use the new equipment that's come out, the cellphones, the cable systems for the TV. I have a lot of trouble understanding how to work all of that and surely somebody gives lessons or classes on how to use them."
