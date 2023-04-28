'Isn't this great, two Dalton Catamounts are Detroit Lions, Jim Arnold and Jahmyr Gibbs. Wonderful for Dalton, Georgia, and the Dalton Catamounts."
"A lot of people seem to agree that the Varnell officers blatantly violated someone's rights, which cost the taxpayers $100,000, but there is no action being taken against them. The only change is the mayor, who has no law enforcement training or experience, is going to be more involved and more closely supervise the police department. What an embarrassment."
Varnell City Administrator Mike Brown said, “The mayor and council are continuing to work through the process of both policy and procedures for arrests outside routine operations of the Varnell Police Department. It is working with its city attorney. In the meantime the mayor as executive head of government under the city’s charter has met with Chief Moreno to direct parameters for seeking warrants in matters outside routine operations. The mayor and council will meet again to discuss any need for addition to the police non-routine arrest policy. Further review of the officers involved in Mr. Johnson’s arrest is ongoing and debriefing is occurring but no final decisions as to discipline or mandated training have been made.”
"If only I had taken stock out 40 or 50 years ago in the company that makes bullhorns I would be truly wealthy by now. Well, it's not the first thing I missed the boat on in life and I'm sure it won't be the last."
"It's 'tweet' you twit."
"As a state employee who has driven a state vehicle for almost 20 years now I can tell you why we need vehicles. I live in Dalton and my inspection area was Whitfield and the seven surrounding counties. Our main office is in downtown Atlanta. How do you suppose that I would drive my personal vehicle to Atlanta every day and still make it back to my inspection area to work and then drive back to Atlanta to retrieve my personal vehicle and then drive back to Dalton every day? Just because you are jealous that other people have jobs that you don't understand doesn't mean that government workers are taking advantage of taxpayers. Fill out an application and get a state job if you would like the perks, you may find out it's not as glamorous as you think."
"The stupidest question, or to think important, is 'Is the country going in the right direction?' Nobody gets completely what they want so the answer on either side of the question is 'No' and always will be no matter who is president. The question is 'clickbait' for idiots."
