“Republicans want more socialism. They praise Biden for sending $6 billion to rescue nuclear power plants. Yes, we need more carbon-free sources of energy but it seems ridiculous to reward such gross incompetence at Georgia Power’s Plant Vogtle units 3 and 4, more than five years overdue and $14 billion over budget.”
“Gas was never going to stay at its 2020 low forever. The price started rising while Trump was still president. If you honestly thought it was just never going to increase in price ever again, your problem isn’t with President Biden. It’s that you’ve chosen to reject objective reality.”
“I remember going to school when temperatures were single digits or teens being told in no uncertain terms to get my coat on and go get on the bus. Now people wait at school with their motor running, summer or winter, in long lines. Murray County schools have a bus service. Are these the people that complain about gas prices? Stay at home, put them on the bus.”
“I’m OK with states celebrating Confederate Memorial Day as long as they are required to fly white flags from all government buildings and apologize to every Black person, Yankee and U.S. soldier they see for their ancestors trying to destroy The Union to preserve slavery.”
“One of the few things that Marjorie Taylor Greene testified under oath that she hadn’t forgotten in the past three years is that on Jan. 6 after she ran to hide from ‘her people’ is that she was sure she hadn’t texted anyone other than her husband and children. When did she marry or birth Mark Meadows? Did she forget that, too?”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene may be an embarrassment, but she’s our embarrassment. We elected her. We don’t need somebody from South Georgia telling us how we should vote. I haven’t seen anybody down there that I would for dogcatcher.”
“Why do they send out these ridiculous phone books that nobody can read? I’ve got a magnifying glass and I still can’t pick it up? It’s ridiculous. It’s a waste of money. Stop it!”
“Attention right-siders, apparently you haven’t noticed but Trump is the RINO. I’m 69 and the present-day Republican Party is not the party I grew up with, which is now why I more closely affiliate with the Democratic Party. The truth is the truth.”
“Some readers keep asking who could beat Trump. The answer is Mike Pence and several other Republicans, even Harold Stassen.”
“Trying to make a federal case out of a misdemeanor like putting a small decal on the side of a gas pump is the reason so many people hate cops and why we have a defund police movement. As long as they continue doing things like that, the defund police movement will stay around.”
“People taking their dogs in the stores and riding them around in the carts need to be stopped.”
“No one should be able to hold a federal office more than eight years, and definitely not past the age of 70.”
“I don’t know a thing about this woke culture politicians are talking about, but I do know it’s time that some of our politicians woke up.”
“Dove chocolate tastes a lot better than their soap.”
