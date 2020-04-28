Today's Forum for April 29

"One big thing Dalton's code enforcement group has worked hard on is cleaning up the two homeless camps that were allowed to prosper under the prior administration. They picked up tons, yes, tons of trash. Definitely other areas need attention, too."
"Borrowed from an NBC article: Should a president who had witnessed the deaths of more Americans in a span of less than two months than the U.S. suffered during the Vietnam War be reelected?"
"Building inspector's office? I personally reported two abandoned properties over eight months ago, one that has half fallen-in and another that has been burned out. Both have been in their conditions for over 10 years. And guess what? They are in the same condition today, only worse. Nothing has been done other than a 'notice' placed on what remains of the structures. Weather took care of those within a month! Eight months later and still waiting on action from this office. Help!"
"To the person who’s skeptical that anyone consumes news from several sources, you have a lot to learn. Some people choose to apply their critical thinking skills in order to make intelligent choices for themselves and their families."
"Thank goodness we have 16 ICU beds available in our nine-county region. I'd hate to think that we don't have enough space for everyone who's going to need them in two weeks."
"Can't wait to see all the live feeds of Kemp taking the fam out this week for some grooming appointments, bowling, movies and dining out. He's going to set such a great example for all of us by fully participating in what is definitely safe for the rest of us."
"This retired senior citizen is tired of hearing about inequities. When I started out I worked two jobs, shared an apartment and took my lunch or went home for lunch. I worked hard and it didn't hurt me. I knew that I did not want to continue to live paycheck to paycheck so I worked harder and learned new skills. When I retired I was a senior-level manager in a large Fortune 500 corporation. Life is about choices. When someone makes poor choices it is not realistic to tax someone else for the inequities of poor choices."
"Things you don’t hear on Fox News: Trump was warned more than a dozen times about coronavirus in intelligence briefings, beginning in early January, but chose to ignore them. Unlike any previous president, Trump doesn’t, or can’t, read intelligence briefings, so information is presented to him verbally, and with pictures, and even that was too much information for him to absorb, so he changed the daily briefings to two or three times a week. How can anyone even consider voting to reelect a president who is this incompetent?"
"Responding to the upper-middle-class neighbor who is preoccupied with their neighbor’s movements. Those people who don’t mind to their own business are usually the ones who can no longer hear their individual inner guidance, and then they really believe that it’s their responsibility to interfere in the lives and affairs of those around them, because they just seem to have that need to ‘save’ someone."
"I am voting no on the proposed 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax increase. Now is not the time to increase prices on everything we buy in order to help developers run sewage to their properties. There are better ways to fund sewage such as a special tax district. No to special interests."
