Today's Forum for April 3-4

"I wonder if the Capitol police officers who are suing Trump for physical injuries during the Jan. 6 riot are doing so because the rioters hugged and kissed them too hard. If anyone has believed or continues to believe anything that Trump says."
"It would be really nice if residents of Whitfield County would help our Public Works Department out by making sure their drainage ditches are clear of debris and that their drain culverts are clear. It sure would help alleviate all the flooding we've had lately. And while they're at it, pick the litter up on their property."
"For all of you who see no problem in throwing your trash out the window, you’re seeing the end result. Copious amounts of rain vs. clogged stormwater drains equals flooding! Stop littering! I hope you were inconvenienced today."
"To those folks that say they don't miss Trump, stay tuned. I think you really will before it's over."
"I'm the one that called in a while back and asked if you missed Trump yet. Boy, that was a mistake. I sure wish I hadn't done that. I apologize."
"Marjorie Taylor Greene is going to accomplish something in our congressional district that no other politician — Democrat, Republican or independent — could conceivably ever do. She's going to flip the district blue."
"There is no such thing as voter suppression. We are living in the 21st century. Everyone, able-bodied, goes and does whatever they want to do. Get over it."
"Our wonderful local civil engineers for the road and the traffic patterns have put a traffic light at the intersection of the north bypass, Veterans Drive and Fleming Street. Now, it gets a tremendous amount of overflow from Cleveland Highway but the traffic light seems to never change. So the traffic stays backed up on Veterans from people leaving the school and trying to divert off Cleveland Highway. When it does change, three cars get to go through the intersection. My question is why do they have the timing of the traffic light so incredibly slow to change and then it will quickly change back to red? It's basically pretty sad."
"Looks like the GOP is trying to rig it to where they can steal an election. Beats all I've ever seen. People need to run the GOP out of the Capitol."
"This is to all of those Biden supporters: Are you happy with your president now, especially down on the border?"
"I finished reading Jim Zachary's column 'One question remains on new voting laws.' That was a very good column, I agree with him 100%. It makes me sad that Georgia is the laughingstock. We are all over the news. The laws they have just passed are absolutely absurd."
"Can someone please put the Do Not Call number in the Forum for me, please? I have had at least 20 calls today from all over the United States that have been telemarketers."
Editor's note: From the Federal Trade Commission, which oversees the National Do Not Call Registry: "To register your phone number or to get information about the registry, visit www.donotcall.gov, or call (888) 382-1222 from the phone number you want to register. You will get fewer telemarketing calls within 31 days of registering your number."
