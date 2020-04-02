Today's Forum for April 3

"Should we have stopped all travel in/out of the county early on in this pandemic? After all, one or more of the travelers that have left the county/state and returned with the virus is what started the cases we now have. Also, should we not stop all visitors who might come here by road from cities like Atlanta, Chattanooga, etc.?"
"Someone is looking for a legal way to silence Dick Polman? Seriously? I find his well-researched, articulate column a great source of accurate information and I would say the same for David Bean’s letters to the editor. Contrast these to the incoherent ramblings of Donald Trump when he is delivering his lies and fake news."
"The Lock Guys on Glenwood Avenue has committed to buying or preparing a lunch for any student that shows up. It’s getting expensive. Contact them on Facebook or locksmithdalton.com to see how you can help."
"It’s not what the Democrats were doing back in January, it’s what was Trump doing in January after he was well aware of the COVID-19 virus outbreak in China. Beginning Jan. 9 through Feb. 28, Trump held nine political rallies. From Jan. 18 through March 8, Trump golfed six times at his properties. The impeachment ended Feb. 5. Fox News never lets facts get in the way of a good cover story."
"Oh no! Please tell me we haven’t lost the comic 'Tundra'? Won’t miss 'Wallace The Brave' at all!"
Editor's note: Yes, we've stopped carrying "Tundra," "Wallace The Brave" and "Wizard of ID," but we brought Bridge back along with "Hocus Focus" several weeks ago.
"Gov. Kemp’s on video Wednesday saying he just recently learned people with no visible symptoms can still spread coronavirus. This is something we were told weeks ago but our governor is that far behind the curve?"
"Great job, Kemp. Announce you're going to institute a statewide shelter-in-place order but don't give us the specifics of your order until the next day. So everyone freaks out and goes right back into panic-buying mode, making the shelves in our grocery and drug stores bare once again. I mean, how could we expect more from a guy who in his television campaign for governor gloated about having a 'big truck just in case I need to round up criminal illegals and take 'em home myself'? Then he preened for the camera and smirked, 'Yep, I just said that.' What a joke the governor is."
"I'm 70 years old. I have some health problems. My question is is it safe for me to get in my car and go through a drive-through and pick up my food? That's what I've been doing and I thought it was OK but now I think I need to check. If y'all could give me an answer I would appreciate it."
Editor's note: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread from person-to-person through respiratory droplets. Currently there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with food. Before preparing or eating food it is important to always wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds for general food safety. Throughout the day wash your hands after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing, or going to the bathroom. It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads."
