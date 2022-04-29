“My 85-year-old mom was at The Oil Well on April 2 having an oil change service done and a complete stranger paid her bill. She wants to say thank you so much for your generosity and kindness. It meant so much to her. She talked about it for days. and thank you from her family, too!”
“The debacle over student loans highlights the reason you don’t loan money to teenagers. You borrow money, you pay it back. The Biden regime continues to destroy personal responsibility.”
“Envy is a disease that is becoming pervasive in our culture and will destroy this country.”
“I don’t think CNN attempts to say anything that’s true.”
“The Amazon labor union for the workers at Staten Island, New York, wants a minimum hourly wage of $30. How crazy is that?”
“Inflation is running sky high, we could be on the verge of World War III and our leaders are talking about climate change. Thank goodness if we live through all that our kids will have a very clean world to live in.”
“We went downtown this weekend and had lunch. When we got our bill there was a charge for $1.95. So we asked them what that was and they said it’s a charge for inflation. Do they not think we’re dealing with inflation also? What’s the big deal on this?”
“If Donald Trump is eventually charged with a crime with the events surrounding Jan. 6, from what I see he has a perfect plea: insanity.”
“It’s election time in Georgia. All incumbents must go.”
“Wow! News to me that you have to be smart to be a senator. I have not noticed that in the last decade in a single one of them.”
“When did intelligence become a prerequisite for being a U.S. senator? They warm a chair, make speeches and collect $174,000 a year of taxpayer money. I could train a chimpanzee to do that.”
“My mom gave me some good advice. She said, ‘If you can’t say something good, don’t say nothing at all.’ So why don’t we practice that in the Forum? I’m getting tired of hearing about all of the political junk.”
“Disney is a business. They shouldn’t be involved with politics less they aggravate their clientele, which they did. Serves them right.”
“I totally agree the teachers need more money because they have a really hard job to do, and the first responders, they need more money. I agree with that as well because they’re there in every situation. These people who are sitting back drawing unemployment checks for doing nothing, no, don’t deserve it because they can get out and get a job. But what about the senior citizens? Where do they come in at? Why don’t they get something extra during the year? That would be just a really good thing to do if we could look forward to something to help us out during the year.”
“The old recreation department in the city where they’re planning on building the aquatics center. I think they ought to not build the aquatics center there and put in an Olive Garden.”
“At election time, it used to be you voted for the person and not the party. But the way politics has changed in America, now you vote for the party, not the person. Even if that person is Marjorie Taylor Greene. She’s got my vote. Of course, she’s a Republican.”
