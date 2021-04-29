Today's Forum for April 30

"Placing the DEO Clinic announcement in the Forum resulted in three people offering filing cabinets for our medical records. We are grateful for your help."
"Tucker Carlson isn't acting very 'back the blue' when he insists his viewers call the police to file illegal false complaints about children wearing masks. It's probably not going to get you anywhere you want to be if you decide to take up that hobby."
"I see a bunch of new SUVs in the county’s future. Just what we need, a boatload of mad money to waste."
"Where is the money going to come from to pay the future salary for these employees being hired with this COVID money? That's right, taxpayer ... you, just like you and your grandchildren will be paying for this 'free' money."
"Leave Dr. Fauci alone. It’s not like he pondered whether to inject bleach into you or shine a bright light 'into' you. He didn’t say it would magically disappear with cooler weather and didn’t insist that we were 'turning the corner' when it was painfully obvious that we weren’t."
"There is zero reason not to get vaccinated. None. Anyone telling you different is not your friend."
"It’s funny that someone wishes we’d just get over being upset about an unfair election law when it’s almost certain that same person can’t get over the results of a free and fair election."
"Are you saying that voting should be hard to do? I just need clarification. I thought in America we were supposed to make the rights of the people readily achievable and had a duty to protect their free exercise. I didn’t realize that too many people exercising a right was a problem. In that case, let’s discuss mask mandates."
"The park on East Morris was founded by multiple people but it is dedicated to the Lackey family, hence the name. If you actually go there, you will see the dedication plaque to the Lackey family themselves. Honoring one family and their contributions doesn't erase another."
"The party of open carry wants you to know your mask makes them uncomfortable."
"I used to like watching the Braves play, too. That is until the owners got super greedy and now I no longer have those channels. I also miss Ted Turner."
"If Biden’s climate change proposal is funny to you, then you understand nothing about climate change, how we are contributing to it and the consequences of it. While countries around the world understand this, the Republican Party stands alone."
"The newly repaved streets and renovated intersection at Thornton and Crawford hint at the potential of downtown, if only our leaders had some vision and didn't actively loathe anything that's not a strip mall."
"Why is the Edwards Park asphalt in such terrible condition?"
"People who have cavalier attitudes about unsolicited mail have never had something stolen from your mailbox, but you'll be singing a different tune when that happens to you."
"Someone needs to tell the Biden administration that Iran is not a friend. Lifting any sanctions on them will just embolden them further."
"We need a climate change summit every week, virtual or otherwise. Something has to be done about what's going on with our surroundings."
