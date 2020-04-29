Today's Forum for April 30

"I have a question if anyone can answer it. Normally when a barber cuts a person's hair he uses the same drape cloth over and over again along with the clippers, with the same blade, same combs and brushes. My question is are the barbers changing cloths, using sterilized combs, blades and brushes?"
"I too would like to know what we (county taxpayers) are paying our building inspector and team for. I recently built a new home and getting inspections throughout the process was like pulling teeth. However, another family recently moved into a well-established neighborhood behind mine from another country and are totally remodeling an old house. They have no permits, so therefore they don’t have to deal with inspections. And bragging about getting away with it!"
"While Kemp opens up Georgia’s businesses, the governor’s mansion remains closed to tours due to the health threat of coronavirus. You can’t make this stuff up."
"After watching numerous Bible-thumping, gun-toting politicians’ TV ads, I’m beginning to wonder if there are any sane people running for office in Georgia. How did we get to this point?"
"I assume the same person makes the anti-SPLOST Forum posts. Literally, one of the posts was word-for-word what a frequent commissioner meeting attendee told me earlier this year."
Editor's note: No, there are several commenters who make anti-SPLOST posts.
"In response to Christine Flowers telling us not to 'pat ourselves on the back.' By all means, in this world where people have become so nasty to one another, let’s take away what positivity we have created for ourselves within a pandemic. I note that she is a writer and attorney, so that makes her an expert on the hard work of those on the front lines of this pandemic, right? And those who’ve lost family members, income and peace of mind? What do they know of suffering? This was an opinion she should have kept to herself."
"I think the people protesting to reopen are dead right, or, soon will be."
"Amen to the person in Wednesday’s Forum who said they were tired of hearing about people living paycheck to paycheck. As a single mom, I worked three jobs and made the best of it. That’s what people used to do! Not eat out every weekend and spend money you didn’t have on junk. Young people need to learn to be self-sufficient, it's what this country was founded on."
"Trump is not the only president who doesn't read everything. Eisenhower said that if a brief exceeded one page he wouldn't read it. Whether competent or not, that's what the paid staff is for. Reading everything in The Washington Post and The New York Times should be considered cruel and unusual punishment."
"Fox 'News' was started as an explicitly conservative news outlet, helmed by political operative Roger Ailes, to push propaganda into the mainstream. It was built specifically to prevent another Watergate by sowing doubt and fragmenting public opinion. CNN was started by Ted Turner, who invented 24-hour news to better inform people. They are precisely nothing alike, and it's a testament to the corrosive effect of Fox that you think they are."
