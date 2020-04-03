Today's Forum for April 4

"If you are a runner, it will be OK to run after Friday. Just be sure to maintain a safe distance of 6 feet from other runners and walkers."
"Where can a couple in their 70s, both disabled, wife bed-bound, husband a disabled vet, find hand sanitizer? Ours is on its last days."
"Gov. Kemp says that he just learned that people infected with COVID-19 could transmit the disease, even if they were not exhibiting symptoms. Like Trump, he is confident that his Republican constituents will believe anything."
"Is it not embarrassing that our governor didn’t know the COVID-19 virus could be transmitted by non-symptomatic people? I think you could have learned that even from Fox. Citizens of Georgia, kiss your grannies goodbye!"
''I don't understand how these carpet mills can tell us to come to work next week after the governor ordered shelter-in-place. Carpet is not an essential product that has to be made. Tells me they only care about money and not about the health of their employees."
"I don't understand how the company I work for is essential. I guess every company in town can claim to be essential in some way since the government is not providing guidance or enforcement. I wish I could keep my family safe, but the ownership of my company is chasing sales rather than looking out for us employees."
"Trump will claim victory no matter how many die."
"If you are making changes, I remember years ago you used to have a crime map once a week showing where and what type of crime was committed. Any chance on bringing that back? As for the comics, I’d rather have the 'Wizard of ID' and drop the 'Pearls Before Swine.'"
Editor's note: The crime map data was provided by a company through the Dalton Police Department. The company no longer provides the information.
"The famous quotation 'We have met the enemy and he is us' could be aptly applied to our reluctance to follow the COVID-19 social separation guidelines."
"This is certainly a tough time for our country. However, we will get through this together, as Americans always do. Just remember that we experienced a tough time when 9/11 occurred and we persevered and recovered then."
"People! Stop presenting your opinions as facts in the Forum. Stop using someone else's opinion as proof your opinion is a fact. Come on now, we should be better than that."
"As a Democrat, I will pray for our country, I will pray for my neighbor and I will pray for you. I will not, however, pray for a man who called a highly contagious, novel virus a Democratic hoax when all they were doing was trying to warn people."
"Great idea about using paper towels to open restroom doors. I've been doing that for years. But some restrooms only have a blow dryer and don't have a paper towel to use to open the door."
"Again, Bob Shaw leads the way in Whitfield County, cares about his employees and is taking time off for the employees."
"I enjoyed the column about the thank you wave making a comeback. Maybe this is bringing some good, old-fashioned kindness."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.