“Thank you to Mark Millican and Mark Hannah for all of your interesting and well-written articles. I look forward to them every week.”
“This is to the lady driving the silver Honda SUV on Ridge Road about noon Saturday. Had I not been paying attention to your dangerous, fast tailgating driving behind me we could have both been seriously hurt — especially me! I was already braking with my left turn signal on to pull into my driveway when you decided you would not wait for me to get out of your way and you hightailed it to pass me not only on a dangerous rise in the road with no visibility but also on double yellow lines. Your bad driving habit will either get you killed or, sadly, another innocent driver.”
“As a Democrat, the Trump indictment makes me happy not because he’s finally being brought to justice on something, but because his radical supporters will probably get him the Republican bid again regardless of what he’s done, how he’s acted or what he’s said and he will lose again. He’s more beatable now than ever.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene posted that she will be going to New York Tuesday to protest the ‘witch hunt.’ How is this in any way benefiting the people in the 14th District of Georgia? Did anyone provide her with a job description when she applied for the job?”
“I’m glad at least one Trump supporter in the Forum has figured out that Trump is for Trump. He was never for you. Never for America. He’d burn the whole place down if it benefited him personally.”
“I’m now a card-carrying member of the Alvin Leonard Bragg Jr. fan club. I think it is the best way to support law and order while funding the police. No one and their followers are above the law.”
“Insurrection? A violent uprising against an authority of government. and that is exactly what Jan. 6 was. and Trump instigated it all.”
“I can’t believe that people actually vote for a candidate just because of which party they are in. I vote for who I think will be the best regardless of the party.”
“Mr. Stossel needs to do some more research. The FDA isn’t the reason drug costs are high. It’s a combination of high executive salaries, massive advertising budgets and the fact that unlike most other First World countries the U.S. doesn’t regulate and aggressively negotiate drug prices. We need more government to fix this, not less.”
“There is a teacher shortage. So put your life where your ignorance is and get a degree. Some parents and school systems are just waiting to abuse you. Just sucks the reason you wanted to teach right out of you.”
“Teachers should be educators, not soldiers. More guns in schools is not the answer.”
“The Constitution makes it difficult to take constitutional rights from citizens. Not Republicans. Or Democrats.”
“Really looking forward to the people who spent years screaming ‘Lock her up!’ crying about the politiciziation of the justice system.”
“Ha! I had a good laugh! I agree with your decision. So if you will no longer print the aforementioned in the Forum on April 1, what’s left to print? Oh wait! It’s April Fools’ Day!”
“I’m glad that editor’s note about no more Trump comments in the Forum was an April Fools joke. Otherwise, I would have discontinued the newspaper.”
