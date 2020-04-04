Today's Forum for April 5

"Since it seems we’re losing our rights to be an American anyway, they might as ban rubber gloves since shoppers are being so trashy that they are taking them off and throwing them down on the ground right at the door on their way out of the store."
"Thank you so much for printing the proper way to wash hands! I was just rubbing my palms mostly. Now I include the backs of my hands, my thumbs and my nails and fingertips, and that easily takes 20 seconds, the time recommended."
"I continue to see a lot of people standing around talking, not staying 6 feet apart. If we are ever going to control the virus we are going to have to conform to requirements.''
"They are telling everyone to wear a mask when going out in public. When asked, Trump said he will not wear one because he feels fine. He's telling his do-or-die supporters you need to be like me, don't wear one."
"To the Forum contributor who said he would not pray for Trump: There are very few of his actions since he took office that I have agreed with. But I have prayed from that first day that he would rise to the occasion and make wise decisions. So far, that has not been the case, particularly during this awful time. But, I continue to pray that he will learn how to be an effective leader and focus on his country rather than himself. He still holds the reins."
"You said as a Democrat you will pray for our country, but not for Trump. I find it strange that you didn’t say that you were a Christian."
"During this pandemic, we have the regular ignorant people who think this is a vacation and are running around with their families hitting all of the places that are open, and we also have the college educated, ignorant people who are doing the same things."
"I am ashamed of the treatment of Capt. Crozier. A captain's first duty is to his ship and crew. He should never be fired because he embarrassed a politician."
"I just read where Kemp has said the beaches in Georgia would be open. Really? What is he thinking? We're staying in and trying to stay safe yet some folks will be on the beach. They will return from their beach trips only to put others in danger. Kemp really messed up! If people are supposed to stay in and away from people why did he approve the beaches to open?
"You don’t have to know where a person got COVID-19. It is not about knowing, it is about doing. Don’t get near people. Don’t touch what they touch. Wash you hands if you do. Then you won’t get COVID-19. And if you don’t get it you can’t spread it."
"Seems like all of the fine people in the North Georgia mountains are screaming 'Yankee go home!'"
"I now wear a mask everywhere I go. I feel like a bad guy in a John Wayne movie."
"I get sick and tired of all of these negative comments against Trump and everything. Something is wrong with these people. Here we all need to pull together and it's Trump this, Trump that."
"I’ve learned how to watch the daily coronavirus press conferences without spiking my blood pressure to dangerous levels. I turn off the sound during the warmup acts and leave it off during the star of the show’s incoherent monologues, then, I turn it back on when the doctors are speaking, and turn the television off, altogether, when the star’s question and chastise segment begins."
"Just wondering why ‘Family Circus’ is not in the Sunday papers?"
Editor's note: We recently dropped several cartoons to cut costs, including the Sunday "Family Circus." That cartoon is still on the daily comics page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.