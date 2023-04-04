“Maybe when the indictment against Trump is over they can start the proceedings to indict Biden and Hunter for their dealings with China!”
“Why do we always have to complain about everything going on around us? Why don’t we start trying to find the good in every situation. Everyone has faults. and if you are not happy with the government that’s what the ballot box is for. Get out and work for the candidate of your choice and try to change the minds of those around you. Work in campaigns and for the party of your choice.”
“I am familiar with fact-checking letters to the editor. If I wanted to express a certain opinion I could offer an article from the New York Times, but if I wanted to express the opposite opinion, I might quote an article from the Washington Post. The editors are often between a rock and a hard place when it comes to fact-checking.”
“If I was in Russia, no one would have to tell me to get out. That’s one place I have never wanted to go.”
“I don’t think they were being antagonistic toward teachers. I think they just wanted to join the club.”
“Irony is a pastor asking for your money to solve church problems and advising you to pray to solve yours.”
“Congresswoman Greene, don’t put on the fakery of pretending like you don’t understand why citizens are as divided as they are when you have been one of the hateful prominent catalysts of it with your crass, nasty, rude, willfully ignorant vitriol. You helped do this. Take responsibility for yourself.”
“That there’s a heated ongoing debate about whether or not ‘60 Minutes’ should have aired an interview with our U.S. representative should give pause to everyone who voted for her.”
“The school in Nashville had armed teachers. What good did it do?”
“Now Dr. Jill wants to invite to the White House both teams who played in the women’s national basketball championship game. LSU won. Somebody tell Jill that you don’t invite the team that lost. The team she should tell Joe to invite to the White House is the University of Georgia football team. Back-to-back championships should get an invitation to the White House, Joe. C’mon, man.”
Editor’s note: In February, the White House invited the 2022 national champion Georgia football team to visit. The date and time have not been set. On Tuesday, a White House spokesperson said that only LSU will be invited to the White House.
“It’s mighty thoughtful of the vice president to come to Dalton to help celebrate Hanwha Qcells, a South Korean-based company that opened here during Trump’s presidency.”
“Somebody needs to get on the internet and start a nationwide boycott of New York City for these ridiculous charges they’ve trumped up on President Trump. I would do it myself if I had a computer.”
“President Donald Trump’s charges compare to a regular person being charged for spitting on the sidewalk or jaywalking.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.