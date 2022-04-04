“Has anyone heard anything about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars?”
“It is amazing how an American, losing president, Donald Trump, no longer even tries to hide his blatant and brazen need for tsar/’president’ Putin-manufactured disinformation to console his ego and alternate reality. This egocentricity has to be soothed regardless of reality, such as Putin lying to his own people about the ongoing, blatant mutilation of a sovereign nation, Ukraine.”
“Can we have a show of hands of the readers who have confidence in the U.S. attorney general and the Justice Department?”
“Would it be possible for someone to print all the gaffes Trump made in four years?”
“You want to see real socialism? Watch Republicans criticize Walmart for being ‘ethics police’ because they’re stopping sales of cigarettes. Walmart is a publicly-owned company. Walmart decides, not some government-oriented group like Republicans.”
“It’s the job of Democrats living in Republican-dominated districts to fight evil with truth.”
“This reader would appreciate our school and college leaders occasionally focusing their columns on academic performance — specifically, content mastery vs. high-level, diluted metrics. For example: Can our youngest students read on grade level? What percentage of our high school freshmen are passing state-mandated tests? What percentage of local college students require remedial coursework? Of course there is more to an education than just content mastery, but content mastery is, after all, the primary purpose of education.”
“To the person who suggested watching some other news reporting other than Fox, I suggest you watch something other than CNN or MSNBC.”
“Can some Republican explain to me what about watching Republican candidates video themselves firing military-style weapons and blowing things up convinces you to vote for them? I’m confused.”
“People, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, say a lot of things when other people are talking for them.”
“I’m a Republican, voted for Trump twice but I think we need Pence or someone else to run for president.”
“I want to say once again that I think Trump is the best president we ever had. I think the one thing that proves it is all these liberals still talking about him after he’s been out of office for so long. They can’t stand it.”
“If extreme political views are what you seek in life, come no further than Whitfield County. We have everything from David Bean to Marjorie Taylor Greene to everything in-between. Gee, what was I possibly thinking about when I moved here?”
“Let’s get this straight once and for all: Trump is not God, and when you die you do not go to Florida.”
“I mailed a letter the other day and I accidentally forgot to put the send to address on it. It took the post office five days to get it back to me. Talk about efficiency.”
“It would be so wonderful in my lifetime if someone would start a viable third party. The American political scene has deteriorated to the level of a bunch of third-graders arguing on the playground over a ball or a crayon. and besides, Jamie would have to add space in the Forum for a third group of people that would be griping about the other two.”
