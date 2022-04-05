"Regarding the school censorship bill: 'The Lost Cause II.'"
"Republicans don’t want a level playing field because they know they can’t win unless they stack the deck."
"Why are there no crosswalk lines or crosswalk lights at any of the intersections on Glenwood Avenue? Especially at the Glenwood Avenue/Springdale Road/Legion Drive intersection? You have to walk through the traffic lanes to cross because the wide white stop lines are so far out into the intersection."
"To the people disputing which TV channel to watch, how about finding something to do other than the brain rot of TV?"
"Big shout out to student-athletes! Great competition in the women's and men's Final Four and championship games. And it just gets better, the Masters is coming up. YES!"
"Thank you, Mike Ewton, for your positive comments about today's youth. I totally agree."
"To the person who suggested liberals should move to a bigger city, like Atlanta, I assure you, there are a lot of liberals living in Dalton. We just aren't as loud as others."
"Georgia Republican Rep. Alan Powell, vice chair of the Special Committee on Election Integrity, is a stool pigeon. The committee's last-minute reinsertion into SB 89 of 'items that senators stripped from (an amended version of) HB 1464' does not reflect a Georgia Senate-House agreement. These reinserted 'controversial measures' question the integrity of poll workers and an election system that was deemed secure, efficient and effective despite persistent fraudulent claims otherwise. As a voter and poll worker, I am offended. I would like to know if Rep. Powell has ever spent the required 12-hour shift as a poll worker?"
"At this point, old Trump's not looking as bad as old Biden is, especially handling the nuclear codes."
"When the county election rolls around, I'm going to vote for the candidate that has the least amount of signs put out. There's one that's got signs on every corner, four corners every stop you make. They wouldn't know how to handle the taxpayers' money."
"Dalton has excessive noise from mowing. Maybe somebody could tell the landlords about this grass that they use on golf courses that doesn't have to be mowed very often. And they never mow at a normal hour like other towns that I've lived in. Maybe we could get that included in a city ordinance."
"I don't ever watch the Oscars because I hate seeing people tooting their own horns."
"When are we going to get some help with the trash situation in south Whitfield County? Old Dixie Highway looks like a dump. We're dealing with three-fourths of the county's trash and getting no help from anybody in the county."
"It sounds to me like we're being sold out to socialism more and more and we don't even have enough sense to realize it."
"I would like to know why people in the Forum are calling Biden weak. Where's the evidence? Biden has done a great job getting NATO together. He didn't mind saying Putin needs to be gone, and he called him a butcher. Biden is not a yes man to Putin. Trump got along with Putin alright but Trump wanted to do away with NATO and that's what Putin wanted. He was counting on Trump getting reelected and then he could get Ukraine and all of the neighboring countries. Yes, Trump and Putin are two peas in a pod. Both corrupt."
