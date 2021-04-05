Today's Forum for April 6

"It’s a little late but I want to commend Mark Hannah for his Town Crier tribute to Murray Goodlett. I met Murray a number of years ago after he returned from Lesotho. I taught seventh grade and part of the curriculum was a study of Africa. I invited Murray to come to share his experiences with the students and he graciously agreed. The students were impressed with the stories he told. They were particularly amazed that he not only had met the king of Lesotho but that they were good friends."
"Voter suppression? Why is it such a big deal to show an ID? People have been showing up at the polls since day one to cast their votes, why all of a sudden is this such an imposition? If you’re too lazy to go vote, too paranoid to show an ID, just stay home."
"How many more businesses are the General Assembly Republicans going to run out of Georgia with their voter disenfranchisement laws?"
"Republicans made the voting laws governing last year’s election which Georgia’s Republican authorities declared secure. This newspaper can’t print the words that describe the hypocrisy involved in the reasoning and blame Republicans are using to change their own voting laws and the claim of Democrats whining."
"How many more lucrative business arrangements can we lose, legislators? Good job making Georgia No. 1 for money to leave the state!"
"In regards to LeBron James' comments about MLB. Who cares what he has to say? I can say anything he is for, I’m against."
"MLB needs to do a comparison with New York's voting laws and Georgia's voting laws, then they can bug out on New York."
"Goodbye Delta. Goodbye Coca-Cola. Goodbye Major League Baseball. You haven't, and can't, cite any specific Georgia voting law change that makes voting more difficult for registered voters. The cancel culture yanked your chains and you reacted like puppies wanting a belly rub. You leave me no option but to respond in kind and remove you from my approved vendors list. I will no longer do business with you — consider yourself canceled by this member of the conservative culture."
"Perhaps Delta or Home Depot or MLB can provide some factual information regarding why minorities are less able to get ID rather than spouting off high-level talking points. The claims that poor people, especially minorities, are disenfranchised by ID requirements never mention that ID is required when seeking benefits like Medicaid or TANF or engaging in everyday transactions."
"Dear Delta CEO Bastian: Photo ID is required before anyone can board your planes and fly the friendly skies. So how sad that ID to vote flies (haha) in the face of your 'values.' Oh, and let's not forget those thirsty flyers can't take a bottle of water through security."
"Why is no one talking about the record stock market? No, we don't miss Trump!"
"Biden will soon surpass Obama as the worst president in U.S. history."
"Get real! Your comment about property taxes and voting is mind-boggling. The tax bill you receive is based on the value of the property address, not you personally."
"For the second summer, Hamilton County Schools has a solid summer school plan in place to help kids catch up academically due to learning loss during COVID and remote learning. They are contacting parents whose children especially need this extra help. What is Dalton Public Schools' plan?"
