Today's Forum for April 6

"Gov. Brian Kemp has bowed down to the pressure of industry executives in our area. Claiming ignorance regarding the safety of valued manufacturing employees is unacceptable. Step up Gov. Kemp and do the right thing. Don’t be an embarrassment to our state."
"Do you ever get the feeling the people in charge don't care if we die from this virus?"
"How long until we find out Trump forced the governor of Florida to keep the beaches open to benefit his resort?"
"Donald Trump did call the coronavirus itself a hoax."
"This is the result of 40 years of conservative politics. A government without the resources to help us. Everyone left to survive on their own, with the wealthy getting the care they need and the rest of us hoping there is enough left to go around. Experts ignored because the truth isn't politically convenient. Vote Democrat."
"Capt. Crozier wasn't fired because he embarrassed a politician, he was fired because he embarrassed Navy brass. Go ahead and pull a stunt at your job that embarrasses your managers and see what happens to you."
"Boy, this pandemic has certainty emboldened the busybodies."
"I would love to see stadiums full again by August, but if this COVID-19 virus is still around it doesn't need to happen, not just because Trump wants to see it happen.''
"I believe that God has allowed this pandemic to make us realize how good we had it before and were so unhappy and complaining about everything. Or, if you don’t believe in God, then I guess it’s just our bad luck."
"One thing about President Trump, he keeps his word. He makes a promise or gives his word on something, like those ships that were going to be put in the harbor of New York. Everybody said he couldn't do it, by God he done it. He is a man of his word. That's hard to find nowadays."
"I give a big thumbs up to Dalton Utilities for lighting the Mount Rachel Star Monday. God bless all of y'all. That reminds me of the old song, 'Beautiful Star of Bethlehem.'"
"I went to the store Sunday and I was the only one with a mask on. People are thinking of themselves, they aren't thinking of others. You need to put that mask on to keep others from catching that disease."
"I would like to thank the people at the paper for answering my question about going through a drive-thru to get my food. Thank you for such a detailed answer. Y'all are doing a good job. Y'all stay safe, too."
"The world is in the midst of the greatest health crisis since the Spanish flu and the only thing the doctors have to offer is keep you distance and wear a mask. If this is the result of a hundred years of so-called advancements in medicine, I'm so thankful we didn't regress."
"Brian Kemp has been in denial since the beginning. He's been slow to react and now Albany, Georgia, is infested with coronavirus."
"These government officials are making decisions based on money. They don't care that people are dying. It's all about the money and I'm sick and tired of hearing about it."
"The fact that you would assume I'm Christian shows that you may be narrow-minded. I may practice Judaism, Islam, Hinduism or Buddhism. Trump calling the virus a hoax the Democrats would use crossed all lines of decency. Nevertheless, my religion is none of you business."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.