Today's Forum for April 7

"If you think Trump has been bad on COVID-19, imagine if Hillary was POTUS. China would have received 99% of our respirators in December/January while enriching the Clinton Foundation and cronies. Our relief package would have more pork in it than Smithfield and Eckrich combined with little going to the people in most need."
"I see and hear people from the far right and the far left claiming the Daily Citizen-News only provides one-sided news. Just those complaints alone should tell anyone with a lick of common sense that the paper is doing its job. They are printing all sides. Some of you just have your feelings hurt because they refuse to print just what makes you happy and fits your agenda. Keep up the good work, Daily Citizen-News."
"As expected, the Democratic Party led by Joe Biden has lined up to attack President Trump over the coronavirus crisis. According to a recent CBS News exclusive, the Obama-Biden administration caused the many problems facing our country with the current lack of N95 masks. During the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic the administration arranged for over 100 million masks to be used and then never ordered them to be replenished."
"From the Queen of England: In the years ahead I hope everyone will take pride in the way they responded to this."
"It is just stunning to see and hear the stark differences between the 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth II and our president. The queen's speech of Sunday evening was inspiring, expressing gratefulness for all the heath workers on the front line against the pandemic, gratitude for the people self-isolating to protect the vulnerable, and resolve that we will beat this disease and once again come together. Meanwhile, our 'leader' contradicts his own medical experts while on the platform with them, refusing to follow their advice about the simplest recommendations (such as wearing a mask to minimize spreading infection). I'm embarrassed to admit that Trump is our president. What were we thinking?"
"A heartfelt thanks to the Daily Citizen-News employees who give us this daily paper and to journalists around the world who give us instantaneous news."
"I am a Democrat but I swear if Pelosi and Schiff along with Schumer start trying to get all these committees up and going on COVID-19 after Trump again I swear I’ll vote for Trump in the fall. They have wasted millions of dollars for nothing and have done nothing for the American people."
"For those of you who still believe Donald Trump said 'Coronavirus is a hoax,' Google it and read the Snopes account. He did not say coronavirus is a hoax. That’s how rumors get started. Check your facts before making false statements."
Editor's note: That is true. Snopes rated the claim "U.S. President Donald Trump referred to the new coronavirus as a 'hoax'" as a "mixture," meaning "This rating indicates that a claim has significant elements of both truth and falsity to it such that it could not fairly be described by any other rating," according to Snopes.
"I would gladly use a face mask if I could get one. Local pharmacies sold out a long time ago. Online orders are backed up until mid or end of April."
"One thing about President Trump, he keeps his word. Unless you are married to him. But who cares about marriage vows? Right?"
"The city and county should use their budget surpluses to put people to work. Repainting streets, litter pickup, whatever. A property tax refund just helps the rich. Jobs help everybody."
