“I’m hoping this cemetery project included a lot of shrubbery.”
“I hope Trump is found guilty, and when the judge passes sentence, he says ‘Go to prison, and stay till death do you part.’”
“Great to see Marjorie Taylor Greene has the time and resources to go to a state she does not represent to stand up for a man who is no longer holding any political office. She should be using her resources to reach out to the people she actually represents instead of wasting them on people she doesn’t represent. She should be busy doing the job she was elected to do in her district.”
“RINO Gov. Kemp vetoes bill to require lawmaker approval to raise college tuition over 3% one week after 16 RINO Republicans vote against school vouchers. Again, kissing up to the teachers union. Time to get those RINOs out of office.”
“Thank you Sen. Jon Ossoff for securing over $350,000 in federal funding for upgrades to the Dalton State College School of Health Professions.”
“You now know why teaching around here is so hard. Fact is not opinion, no matter which newspaper you read.”
“Why shouldn’t the second place team in a national championship get to visit the White House? It would teach a sorely needed lesson about sportsmanship!”
“I cannot imagine having enough free time to be genuinely upset that too many college athletes are going to get to visit the White House. I feel bad for people who don’t care about the winner’s joy near as much as the loser’s suffering.”
“That the first lady of the United States thought the second-place finisher in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament should also be honored at the White House, and the support she received for her ludicrous line of thinking, is a direct correlation to how America has swiftly been destroyed by the participation trophy era.”
“If you want an invite to the White House you have to earn it by winning the championship. No handouts, no free passes, no lame cries of ‘But sportswomanship!’”
“I see Mr. Wingfield has finally spotted the flaw in a part-time legislature: The lobbyists run everything.”
“Dick Yarbrough is correct in saying ‘it’s not public schools that are failing, it is society’ (Wednesday). and I’d like to ask all the teacher bashers how often they volunteer at their child’s school and get involved.”
“The article ‘State budget cuts could hurt Dalton State College’ failed to mention that the reduction coincides with a corresponding reduction in enrollment. Like any going concern, when there is a less need, reductions are called for. Management has to reassess and make tough decisions.”
“People’s lack of self-awareness is sometimes amusing. A contributor called out Rep. Greene for not understanding why America is so divided and then described her as hateful, crass, nasty, rude and willfully ignorant. Oh, sure — that ought to help heal the divide.”
“This debate on transgender athlete competition or not is nuts. To solve, two classifications: 1. Biological females, and 2. All others. There you go, not rocket science.”
