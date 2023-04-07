“I would love to see what Republicans would say if Obama or Biden made the same threats as Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene. World War III, defunding federal agencies, threatening a judge and family, comparing each other to Jesus. Fox News would implode.”
“You must be a special kind of gullible to believe that someone who admits to using campaign funds to pay hush money to someone is innocent.”
“I wish the person who invented the Jake brake lives by a busy road like I do and hears that loud noise all day and all night.”
“To the person who always voted Republican, you looked for a reason not to vote for Trump. Now you found it.”
“Someone in the Forum compared charges against Donald Trump to a regular person spitting on the sidewalk. I bet Michael Cohen wished this was true. He spent over three years in prison for lying and cheating for Trump. I bet if my grandson did the same thing Trump did he would be at Rikers Island. Come on, people, Trump is corrupt!”
“America will have to change its name to the United States of Brazil. Elections are no longer decided at the polls but by the opposition party putting up roadblocks to the people’s will.”
“I have met Marjorie Taylor Greene. She is a very sweet person.”
“In response to the caller’s comment on voting for the candidate who will do the best job, they are absolutely correct. That’s precisely why I will not be voting for Joe Biden.”
“I would love to see Alvin Bragg and Marjorie Taylor Greene face off in a debate. It would fill up Madison Square Garden several times.”
“If the government is investigating Donald Trump, let’s be fair and go back and find out what Bill Clinton did.”
“It’s gotten to be a very bad thing when on a Sunday during church services someone in the vicinity of the south bypass/Riverbend Road area is out firing their rapid-fire guns and causing a disturbance that can be heard inside the church. You ought to be ashamed of yourself. Sunday used to be a day that people treated decently, especially close to churches.”
“In response to the lighthearted comments made by the editor in Saturday’s Forum, I will say this. Joe Biden is still the worst president ever. and that’s no April Fools joke.”
“I really don’t care what size the Olive Garden is that we’re getting. I don’t plan on eating there anyway. I think their food is second rate. I think it’s funny after all the crying and caterwauling from people in the community about us not having an Olive Garden and we finally get one and it looks more like a Hobbit house than a full restaurant.”
“If Trump is so rich why is he soliciting money from poor people? Better still, why are people sending him money? A con man if I ever saw one and I have seen plenty.”
“Mark my words. Trump will beat these latest charges just like he’s beaten every other charge that they’ve thrown at him. It’s easy to beat the system when you’re innocent and have nothing to hide.”
“Let’s go Braves!”
