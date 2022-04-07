“In regard to liberals still talking about Trump, how long have Republicans been talking about Hillary Clinton? and she was never president. But it’s hard not to talk about him when you see him on the TV every day running his mouth, and he still will not admit he lost the election.”
“The reason ‘all those liberals’ keep talking about Trump is because Trump can’t stop talking about himself and all his grievances!”
“Is anyone else in the southeast part of Whitfield County having trouble with the mail person leaving the lid of their mailbox standing open?”
“So, it’s the fault of the post office that you can’t put an address on a letter? You get to make mistakes, but they can’t? Also, do some research to find out why the post office is in such a bad state.”
“You think it’d be better to have Trump in charge of nuclear codes at this time? He’d just give them to his idol, Putin.”
“if Trump was still president we would have troops in Ukraine helping Russia.”
“I’m a Democrat living in the 14th Congressional District. I am not a pedophile. I am not transgender. I am not using women’s bathrooms. I do not worship the devil. I was born here. Grew up here. Raising my family here. I go to church here. I pay my taxes like everyone else. I am not your enemy. Marjorie Taylor Greene attended a white nationalists rally last month. This month she’s calling Democrats ‘pro-pedophile.’ She’s the enemy and her words are going to get people killed!”
“Putin had four years to take Ukraine under Trump. He did not take Ukraine then. He waited until Biden was president. He took Georgia and Crimea while Obama was president.”
“Democrats and Republicans have gerrymandered districts in the states they control forever. They both do it. They do it to gain an advantage. Neither is interested in a level playing field. Even if there is such a thing as a level playing field.”
“A person can oppose transgender females participating in women’s sports where size and strength make a difference and still support transgender people. Until medical science proves how long hormone therapy is required before trans females lose their physical competitive advantages resulting from years of testosterone they should not compete against biological females. To date, we don’t know if that advantage is ever totally lost.”
“It is bad when you are mentally sick and tired of being physically sick and tired. Yet family and doctors all act like nothing is wrong.”
“Love it or hate it, you have to give it to the Forum editors for giving all the loudmouths on both sides of the political spectrum a voice.”
“it was good seeing Obama back in the White House. I hope to keep it blue for a long time.”
“It has never occurred to Trump Republicans factual truth is neither liberal or conservative while the alternate is a lie.”
“Please stop with this nonsense that ‘Republicans love Putin!’ I left the Democrat Party in 2004, but if my memory serves me well, it was Secretary of State Clinton who pursued a ‘reset’ of relations with Russia with her silly ‘reset button.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.