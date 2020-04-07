Today's Forum for April 8

"The checks are in the mail. We need to reopen the tattoo parlors and make sure we have plenty of smartphones and lottery tickets available."
"If, after viewing Trump’s muddled, daily theatrical productions, you apply your critical thinking skills and conclude that Trump is the greatest president in history, you need to seek help."
"Please pray for all the children that are not safe from abusive parents during this crisis."
"When Trump stops shading the truth, contradicting the medical experts and starts wearing a mask, then I’ll know that we’re all in this together."
"The Golden Corral in Cleveland has a hook on the inside of the restroom door that allows you to hook your arm in it and open the door. Clean hands stay clean. They’ve had it for years. It would be very simple and relatively inexpensive for all public restrooms to have this."
"Just when I thought Brian Kemp was doing right by imposing shelter-in-place, which I feel is not strict enough, he goes and does something crazy by opening the beaches back to the public. He must have consulted Trump.''
"First and foremost I want to thank the Daily Citizen-News for all you are doing in these difficult times! That being said, the daily Trump coronavirus show fails to show any planning for the situation we are in currently. There is no planning for getting people back to work, no planning to show who might be most at risk and no planning to determine who has been exposed and who needs to continue to socially distance. No plans, which is the hallmark of this 'administration.'"
"I don’t need the government to tell me what to do. I use good ole common sense."
"If the 'stunt' that embarrassed my employers was pulled in order to save lives and protect the well-being of people I was responsible for, I’d choose that every time."
"Anything washable can be used as a mask. Cut up an old shirt measuring a 22-inch square. It can be used as a bandana. Every day there’s someone on TV showing you how to make one. Just remember to wash it every day, or after your trip out. I’ve made several masks which require a sewing machine but the bandana doesn’t."
"For the one crying about Biden and the Democrats using the pandemic against Trump. If it were Trump running against anyone and them with this going on you can bet he would be using it against them. And furthermore, he would exaggerate and make up flat out lies. And he would convince you, his lost children, had he been president he could have stopped it at the border and it would have never gotten in. You folks need to get your heads out of the sand."
"It's easy for the queen of England to extend empty platitudes toward others. She resides in her choice of literal castles all day while being served and protected by a small army of personnel (not to mention receiving the best health care in the United Kingdom). She doesn't have to actually make tough decisions or do anything. By the way, she doesn't wear a face mask either."
"I agree Queen Elizabeth gave an inspiring speech, but it is not realistic to compare her with an American president. She advises the prime minister and cannot make decisions in her own right. She does not have to deal with hostile press conferences."
