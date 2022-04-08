“How do you stump a Republican? Ask them the same questions they are asking others.”
“Trump’s first impeachment involved his attempted extortion of Ukraine’s Zelenskyy, but Republicans didn’t remove Trump. Now, you’re paying for Trump’s mistake at the pump.”
“This is referring to the offering or collection of churches that was mentioned in the Forum. A lot of the churches have a treasurer/secretary who counts the offerings, records it on Monday morning in the records, then results are usually on members’ statements periodically. But she does count the money, records the collection, then puts it in the bank.”
“I just tried to make an important phone call. Of course I got a hold of somebody who was completely and totally incapable of doing their job, and then they put me on hold forever with this horrible banging and clanging, nerve-racking, so-called music. By the time I finally got a hold of a living body, I didn’t even know why I had called them because I had been on that ridiculous noise. Somebody needs to do something about the incompetence of the people in the medical buildings, in the medical field and other places that are of importance. People need to know what they’re telling people.”
“You RINOs along with your Democratic buddies who are anti-Trumpers are the main reason that we have two Democratic senators and a Democratic president.”
“I’d like to thank Jennifer at the Dollar Tree on Cleveland Highway. My daughter and I were having a stressful day and she helped us find my daughter’s cellphone. She was very kind. Thank you very much.”
“Most of the drivers on the road today could be charged with road rage or tailgating.”
“An Oscar doesn’t really mean anything. What is more important is the negative influence Hollywood has on our children.”
“Will Smith should pay the consequences. He should not be able to keep his Oscar and not be able to act again. He doesn’t deserve any praise.”
“Are people ever going to get over bashing Trump? Is it because the people voted for Biden and he has messed up this whole country since the time he’s been in office and they’ve got to just blame it on Trump instead of saying we made a mistake by voting Biden into office?”
“To the person that wants to know where was I during the Trump administration, maybe I was filling up my car for $1.95 a gallon. Or maybe I was at the grocery store paying half of what we’re paying now. Or maybe I was watching our southern border be secure. Or maybe the destruction of ISIS. That’s where I was.”
“I was right here when Trump was president. Gas was half the price of what it is now. The U.S./Mexican border was pretty well taken care of. We didn’t have all of this high inflation. and I hope to be here when Trump is reelected.”
“One may not agree with everything Ina Fay Manly says, but at least her opinions are much more in line with how most people in Dalton think, which is certainly more than I can say for some of the other regular contributors to the paper whose names I won’t mention because the paper wouldn’t print it anyway.”
“If electric vehicles are so great, why is it that most of the people pushing the idea are all wealthy politicians who drive gas-guzzling SUVs? Maybe we should rename Washington, D.C., to ‘Hypocriticalville.’”
