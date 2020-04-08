Today's Forum for April 9

"It is good that Trump questions his medical 'experts.' I'm sure they all come highly recommended, but if I had listened to all the tin god medical people in my life I would have long been deceased. He 'keeps them on their toes' and demands thorough answers for the American people."
"The acting secretary of the United States Navy flew halfway around the world to confirm to everyone on Earth that indeed he cannot act like a secretary of the Navy of the United States of America. He can only act like the Trump appointee that he is: self-centered, just like his boss."
"I read where Georgia was looking at trade centers to treat COVID-19 patients. Maybe we could offer ours."
"In times like these, I so cherish life and all it's small things!"
"I'm confused about essential businesses that are open. What part of Academy Sports is essential and, even less, liquor stores? I completely understand grocery stores, pharmacies and gas but other than that, I'm not seeing essential. What am I missing?"
"Unusual days. Businesses do not want you to pay with cash and everyone in the drive-thru at the bank is wearing masks."
"Sometimes I wonder if U.S. education has been so dumbed down that we feel we are no longer capable of making good decisions and must depend on a nanny government to make decisions for us."
"Hillary in charge of the COVID-19? Yes, in a New York minute. She wouldn’t treat every update as a campaign rally to brag about make-believe successes, and she’d answer the so-called gotcha questions, which are being asked to make officials accountable. Trump faltered in the beginning. If he would just admit that, he could put it behind him. He’s had to be dragged on board by the medical experts all along. He finally seems to be understanding the seriousness of the virus. So, don’t try to scare me with visions of a strong, intelligent, responsible woman. Go ahead now and scream Benghazi. It’s bunk."
"Those of us who served in the military remember inspector general inspections and investigations. If the IG found you deficient, you worked to get up to standard. Trump, who never served in the military, thinks the various inspector generals of the federal government are a nuisance. The IGs uncover facts about the incompetence of his administration. The IGs protect whistleblowers and try to find out the facts about the lack of personal protective equipment for our hospitals. Does Trump try to get up to standard? No, his solution is to discredit or fire the IGs."
"I never dreamed that Georgia’s voters could elect a more self-serving and corrupt governor than Sonny Perdue, then Nathan Deal happened and proved me wrong. And, now, unbelievably, Kemp is setting the bar even lower."
"If you're going out in public to shop, at least have the decency to dispose of your latex gloves, and I'm not talking on the parking lot. They have garbage cans outside the doors for your use.''
"No, the queen’s job is in no way comparable to that of the American president. His is certainly harder. However, the comparison is not of duty but of comportment. Reagan (among others) did the same job, but he did it with dignity and class. You don’t have to act like a jerk. That’s the point being made. Apparently several of you missed it."
