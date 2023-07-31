“I’d like to know who was the mayor, who was the city administrator and the City Council members whenever Dalton decided it could not be compliant with the state laws about serving alcohol on Sundays as far as the time they have to stop. Somebody really missed the mark on that one and I cannot believe that it happened. It would be nice to know who was in charge at the time.”
A city of Dalton spokesman said: “Our current alcohol ordinance is more than a decade old. It’s possible that the state’s law changed in the intervening years and Dalton failed to refit our ordinance to comply. However, the issue does not seem to be that ‘Dalton decided it could not be compliant with the state laws about serving alcohol on Sundays’ ... Instead, the issue seems to be one of unclear wording. ...
”(The city ordinance) says that alcohol sales for consumption on the premises on Sunday are ‘from 11 a.m. to 12 midnight.’ The problem is that the ordinance also states that alcohol for consumption on premises ‘may be sold Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2:55 a.m. the following day’ so there’s likely some confusion there about how it was written. The ordinance doesn’t allow alcohol sales on what one might call ‘Sunday night’ past midnight which is actually Monday morning, but it does seem to allow sales on what one might call ‘Saturday night’ but is actually early Sunday morning past what the current state law allows. ...”
“If Dalton gets any deader they’re going to have to put a billboard up on I-75 that says ‘Funeral next Tuesday at 2 o’clock.’ and to think the City Council is considering reducing the hours of bars. Do these people have any sense at all? Apparently not.”
“I can make a comment about the handicapped because I have and still am walking in their shoes.”
“I believe the caller that brought the idea up that there’s lots of handicapped tags in Whitfield County was probably trying to make a point that there’s a lot of handicapped tags that probably are unnecessary. I am sure, and I am sure the caller is in agreement, that there is a need for handicapped tags for people that are really handicapped. But only you handicapped tag driver can make that decision. If you don’t feel guilty about parking in a handicapped place with your handicapped tag and using that tag ... when you don’t need it, that’s up to you. ... Your conscience is what you have to sleep with.”
“In response to the comment about impeachment proceedings to begin the day a president takes office, the fact that Joe Biden shut down the Keystone pipeline on the first day in office, eliminating in excess of (approximately) 11,000 good-paying jobs, seems like a good reason to begin.”
“With high interest rates, inflation and everything else that Biden’s put on you it looks like you Democrats are gluttons for punishment.”
“It’s stunning to watch Republicans, in the face of President Biden’s scandal-free White House and amazing economy, simply decide reality doesn’t matter.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene causes a lot of controversy in Washington. Just remember, when all politicians get along is when we lose. When they’re all arguing is when we win.”
“The reason local Republicans like Rep. Greene so much is that they have zero interest in governing. They just like seeing her attack people they don’t like.”
“Mr. Stossel would do well to research the term ‘banana republic’ before writing another word. Clearly, his ignorance of history and economics is eclipsed only by his ignorance of ... everything else.”
“A fool and his money are soon parted. The Grifter-in-Chief is using your money for legal bills ...”
“The Democrats claim they believe in the rule of law but if they pack the Supreme Court that will destroy law.”
