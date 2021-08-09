Today's Forum for Aug. 10

"Just saw a disappointing video of Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking to citizens in Alabama, encouraging them to exercise their Second Amendment rights when approached by vaccination door-knockers. While the outrage on social media I saw was justified, I can't help but wonder why each time she does/says something that draws a headline there's no mention from anyone of how Greene is out giving speeches in different places instead of making literally any effort to support or improve the area who elected her. Actions speak louder than words, and all I've seen from her and her supporters is a bunch of empty talk."
"I'll take Marjorie Taylor Greene any day over Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer or 'The Squad.'"
"I can count on one finger the number of times I’ve thought Michael Reagan had anything to say that was worth listening to. But he was absolutely dead on with his column on Saturday. Trump is absolutely killing the chances of the Republican Party to pull off wins in general elections. Not only will independents and moderate Democrats steer clear of Trump Republicans, but so will moderate Republicans."
"Wait, has there been an epidemic of people being forced to drink craft beer, or have you just run out of kids to yell at for being on your lawn so now you're taking it to the Forum?"
"I feel like a mask mandate should come back into play. Back whenever the hospitals were having few patients and the virus cases were going down, everybody got excited and was happy they were doing that. But they really got excited too quick. They started coming out, gathering up again at concerts, sporting events, all that and now it's come back worse."
"Having an ID to vote has been around a long time. I'm 73 and have seen the various requirements for ID change over the years as technology has changed. The problem is, how many hoops does one have to jump through to get one and how much money does it cost? Does one have to take time off work to show up in person during 8 to 5 hours Monday through Friday and climb stairs to get there? How long does the process take? The right to vote is a constitutional right just like owning a gun is a constitutional right. What does a person have to prove to buy a gun from a neighbor?"
"I have a great solution to the problem of being censored by Facebook or the internet. I don't own either a computer or a smartphone and I have no plans of getting either one. If more people did this, they would be forced to be more accommodating."
"No matter what point of view you're from, how can you deny what happened on Jan. 6? This is one of the worst things that ever happened in the United States. How can you try to tell me it was a peaceful demonstration? There were people that lost their lives. People are supporting the wrong things instead of the truth. They're doing nothing but destroying this country. America will never be the same."
"I saw several comments in the Forum about school funding, lack of funding and teacher pay. I want to say thanks for getting this bunch riled up again — sarcasm."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.