“Run, Herschel, run — back to Texas.”
“Dear Dick Yarbbrough, dredging up the past is called teaching history.”
“Both Will and Jada laughed when Chris Rock first made his joke. It was a joke. It wasn’t meant to insult. Maybe, if we were in a Neanderthal society hitting everybody who said something we didn’t like would be appropriate. I hope Jada told Will that it was he who embarrassed her, not Chris Rock.”
“I’ll pay $15 a gallon for gas before I allow the government to control my body or anyone else’s. I couldn’t care less about which party I have to vote for if it comes to freedom to choose medical procedures or who I can marry.”
“Trump has been gone for close to two years now and is still living rent-free in the Democrats’ head.”
“When the government starts negotiating prices for Medicare drugs, it means they will tell you what drugs you can take, not your doctor.”
“It is really sad that some people test positive for COVID and just because it hasn’t put them in bed they keep all their regular activities. No mask, no social distancing or anything. They say the tests are flawed and they don’t have it. You should be able to report them and have them heavily fined. You are a risk to others.”
“Oh, dear. Just when I thought people were wising up about climate change I read that it changes four times a year — summer, fall, winter and spring. Honey, those are our seasons, not a change in climate!”
“The comments about the veterinarians in Dalton and Whitfield County is so correct. If nothing else, couldn’t there be a network where vets are on call once in a while? By the time you get an animal to Chattanooga it could die. I’m sure other pet owners share this concern.”
“I agree with the comment about Pete Buttigieg being just fine. He sounds better than some of our many other suggested options.”
“Let’s have a referendum on abortion. Let the people of Georgia vote on it. The government of Georgia does not represent the people since the Supreme Court ruling. Let’s vote on it.”
“Wow! If you feel that way about CNN and MSNBC, don’t, whatever you do, watch Fox News.”
“Remember back when the liberals assured Christians that gay marriage would not affect them at all? Try saying that again to the bakers, florists and photographers who were sued, bankrupted and put out of business because it totally affected the beliefs they ran their businesses to honor.”
“The Democrats’ recent bill, which is falsely labeled as ‘anti-inflation,’ gives the IRS $80 billion for enforcement. Despite Biden’s claim to the contrary that households with less than $400,000 income per year will not be affected, the truth is that higher incomes have scores of tax attorneys and accountants to fight the IRS. Consequently, it will be the middle class that gets audited and harassed by the IRS since they can’t afford the hired guns to fight the government. Just another example of the elitist Democrats’ war against the middle, working class.”
“Regardless of your party affiliation aren’t you tired of Congress touting bills for one thing but which are made up of mostly junk the majority of us would not support? This latest ‘Inflation Reduction Bill’ fails to address inflation but is full of Green energy giveaways and taxes on businesses that will be passed on to you and me.”
“Whoa! The U.S Senate finally did something for me, a 73-year-old veteran (no benefits) by passing the Medicare and prescription drug bill! Thank you.”
“Sports has always had a lot of politics. It’s just they were politics you agreed with, so you didn’t notice.”
