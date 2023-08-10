“Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Lawson. I think that’s wonderful they’ve been together 72 years. That just goes to show you things were so much different back whenever at that age when they married. Marriage meant something and it’s such a wonderful thing when you find a mate that you can live with and care for for all of those years. Again, congratulations and many more!”
“For the people who don’t like to see dogs in the grocery store ... call in your order, they’ll even put it in your car. You can’t ask for much more than that. and no, I do not have a dog. But please, be kind to the people that do have to have the dog in the store with them.”
“I’m glad that they brought charges to the men that attacked a guy in Alabama at the riverfront just trying to do his job and these countless cowards attacked him. and I commend the people that intervened to help this man, we need more citizens like that regardless of race, color or creed.”
“People with college degrees have plenty of common sense. The problem is management that has never spent a day working in the mill, making decisions that pad their golden parachutes and make Wall Street happy, but don’t do anything for the workers.”
“I was sure glad to read about Marjorie Taylor Greene in Wednesday’s paper.”
“U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, says she and other members of Georgia’s delegation to Congress are working on securing funds for Whitfield County for sewer expansion. Would those funds be coming from Biden’s infrastructure bill that Greene voted against?”
No, they are two different bills.
“Well I see that Marjorie Taylor Greene finally acts like a congresswoman as she tries to work with our local officials and our Democratic senators to do something beneficial for her district. The extension of sewage lines into the remainder of our county is crucial to further development of business and growth of quality housing. We desperately need quality housing for doctors and high-quality medical staff for our growing medical center and business professionals as well as affordable quality housing for our workers.”
“Surprise, surprise! Marj is finally doing something for her constituents instead of embarrassing herself and her constituents. Bout time.”
“The Democrats hate Marjorie Taylor Greene because she turns over a lot of rocks and exposes their mishaps.”
“It’s not Marjorie Taylor Greene who scares me, it’s the people around me who buy into her lies, conspiracy theories and vulgar, hate-filled rhetoric who scare me.”
“In Marjorie Taylor Greene’s recent front page article her false equivalency, comparing Trump’s actions after his failed election to Clinton’s and Abrams’, is laughable. Trump is facing 44 federal charges and 34 state charges, and has been found liable for sexual abuse, with charges in Georgia likely to soon follow. The real comparison is that no president in our country’s history has ever been charged with even one crime.”
Actually, according to Smithsonian Magazine, a sitting president, Ulysses S. Grant, was arrested in 1872 for speeding in a horse-drawn carriage. The magazine said it was “the first and so far only time a sitting United States president has been arrested. But he’s not the only commander in chief to face criminal charges,” noting “Donald Trump ... is now the first former president to hold this distinction.”
“These people that have flags, signs in their yard with vulgar things about Biden or Trump should be ashamed of themselves, and if you have it on your vehicle on a public street they should be stopped by the police and be made to remove it, this is just bad, especially for the children.”
“All of these people in the Forum that’s got so much hate in their heart about Trump, if they’d get on their knees and pray this country would be a lot better off.”
“To the person who commented how bad Trump was and said we could do better, you can’t do better with Biden.”
“I got two reasons you should vote for a Republican: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”
“Donald Trump, the way he talks, as though he’s going to be running this country forever. He’s talking about what he’s going to do and what he’s going to do about the deep state, I don’t know about no deep state, but the thing about it is the devil is in the midst of this. and lies is what the devil does. and people follow lies. But we do need to be aware of what this man is talking about because you talk about a Third World country, that’s what this country is going to be. So Donald Trump, this man has some serious problems.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.