Today's Forum for Aug. 11

"Dear parents, why would you send your children back to school when us adults can't even stay safe? And we're adults. So when your child gets sick or worse, you only have you to blame. Please don't put this blame on the school district or President Trump. It's your fault."
"Schools should not be open until September like Murray County does. It will save money, the bus system won't have to run so much and it will be cooler."
"To the person who stated depreciation does not reduce personal property taxes: yes, it does. The companies getting these huge tax abatements will pay a lot less when they do begin paying their own way than they would pay today."
"How about all who constantly criticize teachers go back to school and get a teaching degree and then voice your opinion? Just like all those who constantly complain about the weathermen predicting the weather. How often do we hear ‘They don’t know what they’re doing' or ‘They missed it again’? So many know-it-alls!"
"Thank you, Daily Citizen-News, for your excellent reporting this past week on the local status of COVID-19 cases and the recommendations from health officials on how we all can mitigate the spread in our community. The numbers from the North Georgia Health District and Hamilton Medical Center were particularly enlightening. Please keep providing these reports. Perhaps you could provide numbers in a table weekly that show the current status and how it compares to previous reporting, thereby giving all of us a feeling for how well we are getting the situation under control. I think it's obvious now that if we are going to defeat this virus we will have to do it ourselves. No amount of government influence will be able to trump our own actions in this regard."
"Whitfield County has the highest rate of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in North Georgia. Now that Kemp has dropped his lawsuit against Atlanta’s mayor, there’s no excuse for Dalton and Whitfield County to not issue a mask mandate."
"Congrats to the city of Athens for removing their Confederate monument from the center of their downtown. Dalton, please don’t be known for being the last city to make this move."
"Thank you for the informative column by Walter Williams on Aug. 5. As usual, he was right on target."
"A Democrat is always looking for someone to blame?"
"Do you have the number for the Whitfield County road department? I've got a ditch that needs to be cleaned out. I can't read the numbers in the phone book because it's too small."
Editor's note: The phone number for Whitfield County Public Works is (706) 278-7167.
"The reader who said that people are soon going to run out of places to shop in Dalton that don't require masks, you can't be serious. There are more places to buy groceries in this town than there was at one point in Chattanooga. I ought to know. I lived up there for 20 years."
"Until they stop these so-called peaceful protesters from rioting and looting and gathering together in large groups, don't talk to me about masks."
