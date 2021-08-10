Today's Forum for Aug. 11

"COVID doesn't care who you voted for. It kills everybody. Please get vaccinated."
"Thank you to the person asking what Marjorie Taylor Greene has done for our district. I was in attendance at the town hall on redistricting held at Dalton State College a few months ago and I heard multiple people applaud her for what she's doing for us. So I ask those people if they happen to be reading: What is she doing for us? Can anyone confirm if their roads have been paved due to a bill that Marjorie cosponsored? What about COVID? Anyone who spent time in a hospital bed get a letter from Marjorie saying she is fighting for better supplies to our local hospitals? Or maybe military vets can educate me on whether their benefits are being processed faster thanks to something Marjorie fast-tracked? I don't mean to sound sarcastic. I would honestly like to know what she has accomplished that has tangibly changed someone's life in this district."
"Those of you who choose to believe the lies and conspiracies and support Donald Trump are living in an alternate reality and you're destroying our democracy, which has already been badly damaged."
"When our great President Donald Trump gets reelected in 2024 he will reverse all of the bad things Joe Biden and Hunter Biden have done. He will also put the people back to work that were working on the pipeline and America will be great again."
"We're going to end up shutting everything down again because you people won't get your shots."
"Even though people who work in food service are required to wear masks, they should wear masks all the time. They get back there and laugh and talk and carry on. There's no telling what gets sprayed on our food so they should wear a mask all the time."
"The problem with America today is every average American citizen thinks they're far more important than they actually are."
"Can anyone tell me how I can keep my neighbor from blowing his grass over in my mulch? He does it every time he mows."
"After passing two high school bands out practicing recently, I certainly hope the student body at the high schools and the football teams appreciate everything the band goes through for them."
"Bill Chappell said he remembers Charles Cline as a tough, little running halfback for the Catamounts."
"So Republicans support a wannabe dictator and suppressing people's voting rights. That's a dangerous combination."
"Please explain to me how you can be pro-life and an anti-vaxxer and anti-mask."
"If you're a big fan of Marjorie Taylor Greene I'll bet you're also a huge fan of professional wrestling and you just know every move is for real and not rehearsed."
"The Democratic Party used to be the party of the people. That is no longer the case. Joe Biden has made a mockery of our democracy."
