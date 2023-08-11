“Is it me or does all country music today sound the same?”
“A good citizen questions government every day.”
“A presidential candidate that cannot or will not debate has no business being president of the United States.”
“If you don’t like your working conditions and are upset that you are making money for the company owner, you can do just want that owner did. Secure funds and put in the hard work to start your own business. Run your own company for a while, having to put up with employees like you, and you’ll change your tune.”
“To the (person) ... who criticized college-educated citizens and educators: If you ever find yourself in need of an attorney please defend yourself in court. If you find yourself in need of medical care, please self-diagnose and formulate a treatment plan. Don’t have any lab work, X-rays or buy any Rx meds, educated people are behind their existence. Avoid buying automobiles, appliances or homes as they were designed by engineers. The South Sudan has a literacy rate of 27%, you could live there amongst like-minded people and possibly eliminate the tremendous burden of intelligent human beings.”
“Some of you climate changers seriously need to read John Stossel in Friday’s paper.”
“The ‘Barbie’ move is inappropriate for children. Is it marketed for children or adults? But things that are inappropriate for children seems to be the direction so much of the liberal narrative is pushing us toward.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene is a belligerent soul. Did you hear everybody laugh when she was in the chambers asking for decorum? She doesn’t know the meaning of that word, I guess that’s why she couldn’t do it.”
“America would be such an improved country if we had three or four political parties but it’ll never happen because the Democrats and Republicans want to be able to argue like two 5-year-olds in a kindergarten tea party.”
“As best I can tell from all these people in the Forum that’s worshipping Donald Trump, they think Donald Trump is God and when you die you’re going to Mar-a-Lago.”
“I voted for Donald Trump twice but I like Mike Pence. He seems like a good, honest fellow.”
“Putting any former president in jail will backfire like a ‘48 Plymouth, and in this case it would lead to a Republican landslide similar to Ronald Reagan’s 49-state victory in 1984. ... You have to put the overall good of America in front of your political expediency.”
“Jack Smith, Merrick Garland, Biden, the Democrats, none of them has gotten Trump. Trump got Trump in trouble. A (grand) jury (indicted) him ... so let it be. He’s guilty, he’s corrupt.”
“I do pray for Trump, that he will go away and stay gone “
“Don’t the Democrats know that they’re playing right into Trump’s hands? If they’ve got any sense at all, and they act like they’re above everybody, they would know that this is just giving Trump more of an advantage of being elected president. I will vote for Trump because of what he’s done, he’s not hurt the people like Biden has. Biden has absolutely destroyed the United States, and Trump, he only did that to himself. I don’t see any reason to keep on with him. It’s been going on ever since he was out of office and it’s ridiculous.”
“No, God punished people just like Mr. Trump in the Holy Bible.”
“Yeah, there definitely seems to be a two-tiered justice system in America. How does anyone indicted on 78 felonies still have their passport, never been handcuffed and has never even had a mugshot? Someone please explain that in the midst of all the posturing about Trump being treated unfairly.”
“The only biblical character Mr. Trump is like is Ahab of the Omri and the results of his life. Micah 6:16: ‘Therefore I will give you over to ruin and your people to derision. You will bear the scorn of the nations.’”
“If you’re going to compare President Biden to a guy who drew a hurricane track on a map with a marker because he couldn’t deal with being wrong, I got nothing for you. Enjoy that Kool-Aid.”
“Do we have a small federal prison under construction in this country that could be made ready just for a singular high-profile inmate?”
“They need to give all of these crybaby Republicans a pacifier and a diaper and maybe they’d quit crying about it.”
“I think it was a misprint when someone said Donald Trump had serious problems. They meant Joe Biden.”
