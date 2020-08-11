Today's Forum for Aug. 12

"Trump said he thought the summer heat would stop the spread of coronavirus. His own experts said that was an unsafe assumption. When it didn't come true Trump then blamed his experts for misleading him even though they didn't. The man is not capable of taking responsibility for anything."
"For a great inspirational song, listen to 'America, Bless God' by Abigail Miller. It's on YouTube, and it is a reminder that God created this country and he gave us our freedom. Without him, we will not survive. The more people try and ignore God and live apart from his will, the worse things will get."
"What do I do if my plant has positive COVID-19 cases and not taking any precautions or telling the employees they've been in contact with someone who is positive? It's been a week since they've known an employee has tested positive and not addressed this to anyone here or cleaned the plant. I found out through the person who tested positive. I go home to see my mom everyday who has COPD. I can't stop thinking about her dying from this but I have to work. What do I do?"
"Sure looks like Ron Johnson is doing Russia's bidding to try to tarnish Joe Biden. Makes me think there's more than one Russian in our government. My, my, my, how they have outsmarted us."
"'But they don't let people into the nursing home to visit so how is it getting inside? No, I ain't wearing no mask when I'm out and about in shared public spaces!' Y'all starting to put the pieces together yet?"
"It appears Gov. Kemp is more interested in pleasing the White House than he is in the safety of Georgians."
"Pictures tell it all! Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association held its leadership team meeting. Masks were worn as was social distancing practiced. Now that’s the leadership I totally respect and would feel safe with leading our school systems. On the other hand, the new elementary schoolteachers for Whitfield County Schools attended orientation with no masks. You decide who you’d feel more safe with!"
"Let me make sure I heard you right ... you want them to stop protesters from gathering in large groups (literally a right guaranteed by the Constitution), but you don’t want anyone to talk to you about a mask. I assume this is because you don’t want your rights violated (like when you have to wear a seatbelt, or pay car insurance). Which is it? Are you for freedom or aren’t you? And before you get on your high horse, I’m not OK with riots and looting either, but your comment went a little further than that to something far more detrimental to freedom than a request to wear a mask for the health and safety of your community."
"OK, so you don't think masks do any good, maybe even do harm. Next time you have a medical procedure tell your dentist, doctor or nurse that you are going to get up and leave if they don't take off their mask."
"Sports are a treat that responsible countries get to enjoy as a reward for handling COVID-19. America didn’t put in the work so it hasn’t earned its treat. That’s why college football is going away again."
"It now seems that power has become a ‘secular religion’ of the Democratic Party. They want to run and control people's lives so they can design a utopia for all of us in their lust for power. They also were not expecting a Trump victory and that just simply outrages them."
