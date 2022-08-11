“To what degree will the FBI go to try and disgrace our former president by raiding his home? An unprecedented rule of law compromised. It’s never happened in our country before. Are we becoming a Banana Republic?”
“Downtown should go to flashing red lights after about 7 on weeknights. Too much gas is wasted idling for nonexistent traffic.”
“Demolishing the rickety, old parking deck is a golden opportunity for the city to give the land to a developer who will build mixed-use, affordable housing downtown. It’s clear young adults want to live in dense, walkable downtowns. Give the people what they want!”
“A quick reminder that Hillary Clinton answered questions for over 11 hours to Congress and never once asserted the Fifth Amendment but you are still talking about her emails? Spare me.”
“Trump was absolutely qualified to be president. The problem with Trump was he broke up Schumer and Pelosi’s playhouse. Now that he’s gone and the crazies are back in power our country is in shambles and the entire world is laughing at us. What a shame.”
“I think the Dalton Green is not a good location for the farmers market. They should have it at Burr Park, that way people can come and walk down the sidewalks and use the shops in downtown Dalton like in Ringgold, Ooltewah and some of the other locations.”
“Donald Trump was never a coward whenever he was in the presidency like Joe Biden is. Joe Biden is 100% a coward and he’s begged everybody in every country for everything. Donald Trump didn’t have to beg nobody for nothing. We had oil and he loved the American people.”
“If enough parents would go to enough Dalton and Whitfield County board of education meetings and complain we could get Dalton put on a short school year like Murray County is. But it’s like everything else. People will complain among themselves and write the paper but they won’t go to the board meetings because they don’t want to go to that much trouble.”
“The ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ includes the hiring of 87,000 additional IRS agents. They will just about have to audit every taxpayer in the country just to cover that many more government salaries.”
“87,000 new IRS agents. None of those will audit a Democrat.”
“Can someone tell me how hiring 87,000 IRS agents and putting billions into some climate bill, how that’s going to curb inflation? It’s not.”
Editor’s note: Concerning the inaccurate information being shared about the IRS hiring 87,000 new agents through the Inflation Reduction Act, Time reports: “A Treasury Department report from May 2021 estimated that such an investment would enable the agency to hire roughly 87,000 employees by 2031. But most of those hires would not be Internal Revenue agents, and wouldn’t be new positions. According to a Treasury Department official, the funds would cover a wide range of positions including IT technicians and taxpayer services support staff, as well as experienced auditors who would be largely tasked with cracking down on corporate and high-income tax evaders.”
“That federal government support is why Texas only likes the thought of seceding but will never act on it.”
“While the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners are applying for grants for student safety, how about a sidewalk on Dug Gap Road from the traffic signal near Dollar General to at least Marion Drive? It has long been a hazard for anyone walking or riding a bike — particularly around the bridge just south of the school. Needed for walking to school and to the playground even if parents are with them.”
“There are a lot of things in this old world that are pure imagination.”
“Go Mets!”
