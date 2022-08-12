“If Donald Trump wins the Republican presidential nomination it will be a Pyrrhic victory for the Republican Party.”
“Ron DeSantis is so happy about the Mar-a-Lago raid he’s going to Disney World.”
“Sure wish we could get more sheriff patrol on the south end of Williams Drive to slow these speeders, and I mean speeders, down and stop so many from running the three-way stop signs at Inglewood and Williams Drive. It’s getting way out of hand.”
“To the Whitfield County road department. The south end of Dug Gap Road is in Whitfield County and we sure would like to have the ditches cleaned out so that we don’t flood every time it rains.”
“Trump said why plead the Fifth if you’re innocent. Wonder what he was thinking yesterday. I guess all that free rent in Democrats’ heads is getting to him.”
“It’s such a shame that millions of dollars are now going to be wasted on renaming so many of our country’s locations. It would have saved us so much time and tax dollars if we had simply not named these places after traitors of our nation the first time.”
“It’s a shame and ridiculous that they’re wanting to spend millions of dollars on the military bases to change the names instead of hiring border patrol and school resource officers.”
“I just saw a political ad that said ‘If women don’t have access to safe abortion in Georgia, more women will die.’ Why don’t we just call it what it is? Safe abortion is another way of saying we need freedom to commit murder. If you’re so worried about people dying then start caring about the unborn babies who never get a chance at life!”
“To quote a nationally recognized political historian, ‘It is an astonishing thing to see that a former president, the person who was responsible for faithfully executing the laws of our nation, has invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.’ It shouldn’t be as that person continually abuses those same laws for his own self-gratification and to deflect/avoid any scrutiny of his abusive methods. Now there is a hoard of his anointed/elected sycophants employing the same techniques to attempt to expunge the rights of a majority of U.S. citizens. Don’t complain if you choose not to vote.”
“Does a bridge too far even exist when it comes to Marjorie Taylor Greene? To exploit a legal FBI search, she’s now selling ‘Defund the FBI’ and ‘Enemy of the State’ T-shirts, complete with upside-down American flags, along with posting photos of herself pointing an assault rifle. She is no longer just an embarrassment for her constituents, she is promulgating violence just to draw attention to herself and make money.”
“Trump was the disgrace, if we are a banana republic it’s because of Trump and his completely lawless administration.”
“The more the Dems come after Trump, the more reason we should vote for him.”
“I got a problem and I want to know if anybody else has ever heard of it. I got a new phone from Jitterbug and I told them the area code was 706. When I got it it was 762 on the phone. I called them about it and they said they were out of 706 area codes. I ain’t never heard of that. Has anyone else?”
