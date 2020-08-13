Today's Forum for Aug. 14

"To those who keep harping on the statue, read your paper. The city of Dalton does not own the statue so they are not going to pay to have it moved. The ones who own it (United Daughters of the Confederacy) do not have any money to have it moved. The protesters who marched and demanded that it be removed can't be located so they won't pay to have it moved. So, that leaves you."
"If schools have the right to tell teenage girls they cannot wear tube tops and Daisy Duke cutoffs to school, then they probably have the right the tell them they must wear masks."
"Pretty insane. Donald thinks the flu of 1918 ended World War II in 1945. Let’s do a different intelligence test. I hope you Trumpsters abandon that ship in time."
"Are Whitfield County Schools, Murray County Schools and Dalton Public Schools destined to be the next Cherokee County? Over 900 students and staff ordered to quarantine after only six days of being open."
"Never thought I would look back fondly on Tom Graves' tenure, but here we are."
"When you choose to endorse racism by voting for racists, you lose the argument of trying to explain yourself out of being a racist."
"God didn't create this country, man did, and your constant attempts to impose a theocracy eat at the foundations of our nation. Let people practice (or not) how they want, and focus on policies that help people without fear or favor towards their chosen religion."
"Walter Williams has mastered the art of penning columns secure in the knowledge that nobody of consequence takes him seriously. He is free to manufacture whatever facts and half-truths he wants, the blind preaching to the blind. Must be a good gig, if you can get it."
"Texted TextMyGov for issues in our subdivision. Wonder if and when the problem will be addressed and resolved."
"The GreenHouse Child Advocacy & Sexual Assault Center donations of financial resources and services will go further for the fight against child sexual assault than chasing Twitter conspiracy theories ever will. The hundreds of children right here at home who are survivors need it worse than QAnon or anyone in D.C. ever will."
"Seems like the secular religion commenter might want to try a wider variety of news channels."
"Back on April 3, 2020, Kamala Harris categorically stated that she believes all the women who say they felt uncomfortable after receiving unwanted touching from former Vice President Joe Biden and that he needs to answer for this and will just have to decide for himself whether or not to run for president. After Biden names her as his vice president nominee she says that he can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for all of us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals and 'I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for vice president ...' Just another usual renowned Democratic flip-flop."
