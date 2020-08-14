Today's Forum for Aug. 15-16

"Can someone help me understand why my tax are given to universities? Let them sink or swim on their own, not on my dollar. Insanity!"
"Forum question: Is there a petition to recall Gov. Kemp yet? Please provide the location and I’ll be happy to sign."
"Do these people who think they know more than the scientific experts realize how ridiculous they sound? Moreover, do they know they’re spreading potentially harmful information? If you don’t want to wear a mask, don’t wear one, but quit trying to make yourself look smart. You don’t realize how obvious it is that you’re not. That’s what I get when I put the pieces together."
"Brian Kemp, one of Donald's yes men, last to close, first to reopen, is doing great harm to the very people he’s supposed to serve. Yep, Stacey would’ve done a better job."
"Anyone want to really help bring justice to child abuse and sex crimes? Donate $1 or $5 to the GreenHouse Child Advocacy Center for every time you see someone using #SaveOurChildren. Activism starts at home, not with hashtags for Twitter conspiracy theories."
"Talking about modern socialism by only referencing Marx is like talking about modern capitalism by only referencing Smith. Of course, Williams knows this, and his goal isn't to educate or illuminate the differences in the ideologies, but rather to spread mindless propaganda, the sort of thing your conservative relatives can smugly repeat next Thanksgiving without ever bothering to do any critical thinking. It is his stock in trade."
"Biden's accusers were listened to, their accusations researched and found to be false. Biden encouraged this investigation and did nothing at all to stop it. Trump, meanwhile, makes everyone who enters his orbit sign a nondisclosure agreement, refuses to release basic records every modern president has, and has been proven to have paid at least two women for their silence. He has also relentlessly smeared anyone who has attempted to investigate him. Which one of those sounds more trustworthy to you?"
"The statue of Gen. Joseph Johnston needs to stay exactly where it is. The notion that its presence is harming anyone is ridiculous."
"Is there a GoFundMe to raise money to move the statue? I feel like we'd have that bill covered inside of a week."
"If Marjorie Taylor Greene could give a definition of socialism I would eat every MAGA hat in Dalton."
"It is sadly unsurprising that a community that believed a Bible could squirt oil nominated a conspiracy theorist as their representative. The critical thinking deficit in Whitfield County is acute."
"I'm going to blame the slow drivers in the left lane for the beverage I'm going to have when I get home. I do want to say thank you, guys."
"Brian Kemp thinks it's safe to reopen schools, but I haven't seen him at a school."
"Thank you, Dalton, for loving America."
