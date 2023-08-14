“A response to the comment in Saturday’s Forum regarding the person who criticized college-educated citizens and the commenter said they’re the only ones basically with intelligence, that’s not true. There’s intelligence in both college-educated and non-college-educated people.”
“I was not referring to all educated people and college professors, they may all be book smart to the max, but a lot of them don’t have enough common sense to open an umbrella, and believe me there are plenty of them out there.”
“I’d just like to comment on the Patterson Farms TAD (tax allocation district). If the county commissioners approve that they don’t have a bit of backbone in them. That is such a farce, a good ‘ol boy thing. If those people didn’t have the money to develop something they shouldn’t have started it.”
“OK, Mr. Jensen, I see where you’re thinking about passing another SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) ... Why can’t we get something done for the roads and pass some kind of SPLOST for it? I think you ... (need) to let the taxpayers of Whitfield County know what you’re going to do about the roads ... “
“Many of you who may not be familiar with Georgia law that are driving around in Whitfield County may not know that it’s law to put your headlights on in inclement weather or at night. If it’s foggy, like it is today, or raining or at night, putting your headlights on is a must, it is dangerous, not for you to see but for other people to see you. It’s the law. Turn them on.”
“To quote an old saying, ‘It’s hard to fight city hall.’ Especially when they’re all corrupt.”
“You’ve got to give the Democrats an A for gall. Merrick Garland appoints David Weiss as a special counsel to the Hunter Biden inquiry. David Weiss is the same one that signed off on that sweetheart deal which the judge threw out. How fair is that?”
“Georgia’s William Calhoun Jr. got 18 months in prison for his part in Jan. 6 and said he found Jesus. Well, congratulations William, 20 other Georgians found time for Jesus in prison over Jan 6, too.”
“”The U.S. is on track to break its record for the most oil pumped in a year. Thanks President Biden!”
“It’s getting to the point where every Republican accusation is really a confession.”
“To the person that said we can’t do better with Biden. I never said Biden. There are better, more honest Republicans than Trump, that are much smarter. Although Biden is a better man than Trump ever will be.”
“There’s another reason that Trump cannot be president again. He does not meet the minimum age requirement. If you look at the things he’s done you can only come to the conclusion that the man is two years old.”
“I would like to turn my TV on just one day without seeing Donald Trump’s face.”
“Any person of any age forced to labor and deliver a pregnancy or step into the role of father as a child himself has the right to vote in elections that affect their child’s world.”
“A good example of people with no common sense is Trump supporters who think the charges against him are unfounded.”
“John Stossel’s climate change article is one of the most idiotic opinion pieces I’ve ever seen in this paper. Unbelievable.”
