“When they do build that Dollar General ... as the Daily Citizen-News reported I hope they make a drive into it straight across from Ruby Drive and the state puts up a red light. You can’t get out in the road there at a lot of times, especially when school’s in session.”
“I seen in (a newspaper) where Brett Favre was given dollars for the helping of low-income Mississippi residents and he spent $5 million of it on a volleyball arena at the university he attended and $1.7 million toward the development of concussion treatment drugs. He ought to go to jail.”
“In the ‘60s when I was in high school my economics teacher said there wouldn’t be another Depression, that things would get so expensive you couldn’t afford to buy them. It’s here.”
“Our national oil reserve is the lowest since 1983.”
“I’m glad that those ‘good ole boys and girls’ may finally have to answer for their ‘fake electors’ scheme they tried to pull on us!”
“I agree with the commenter ‘I would like to turn my TV on just one day without seeing Donald Trump’s face.’ I too am so tired of hearing and seeing Donald Trump.”
“Over 30 House and Senate Republicans sent a letter to Merrick Garland demanding he make David Weiss special counsel. Then he did. Now they are the dog that caught the car, and all they can do is complain that they got what they wanted.”
“Something is really stinky in the appointment of David Weiss as special counsel in the Hunter Biden case. He was already working with Hunter’s team of lawyers on that sweetheart deal which was so ridiculous the judge threw it out. A special counsel is not supposed to be in government, which should have disqualified Weiss from consideration.”
According to an article on the blog Lawfare, the special counsel regulations “specify that the ‘special counsel shall be selected from outside the United States government,’ and Weiss is in the U.S. government. Attorney General Garland skirted this requirement by not appointing Weiss pursuant to the special counsel regulations. This has been the department’s approach in other special counsel (appointments). Attorney General Barr did something instructively similar when he appointed U.S. Attorney John Durham as special counsel to investigate whether anyone violated federal law in connection with the investigations directed at 2016 presidential campaign activities.”
“My question is this: Are they going to build pretty white columns in front of the Fulton County jail if Trump gets elected president so it looks like the White House?”
“For Georgia to indict President Trump is a total embarrassment to the state.”
Trump was not indicted by the state of Georgia, he was indicted by a Fulton County grand jury.
“I’m going to say about Hunter Biden what the Democrats in the Forum say about Donald Trump: ‘Lock him up.’”
“So when is President Biden going to make his official presidential trip to the island of Maui? Guess he’s waiting for the price of jet fuel to go down? Give me a break. What a loser.”
“The Democrats are wasting time going after Trump, spending their energy on Trump, when they should be trying to help the country.”
“Mr. Purcell’s latest column aptly demonstrates the best part of being a conservative pundit: If you’ve got nothing better to write about, you can always complain about nebulous ‘regulations’ that you don’t like and your editor will sigh, send it to the syndication feed and write you a check. Good work if you can get it!”
“A conservative is someone who if you show them evidence that their gas stove is poisoning them and their family will get angry at you for telling them rather than the manufacturer who made the thing for getting them sick.”
