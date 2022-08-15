“Can you imagine what would have happened if the FBI had gone into the Obamas’ home? Gone through Michelle’s closet? The fallout from the left would haven shaken the world.”
“The Republican pivot from ‘The FBI is out of control’ to ‘Ex-presidents should be allowed to sell stolen nuclear secrets to the highest bidder’ is going to be as swift as it is cynical.”
“Without the aid of a controlling government, education unions and complicit media, how did Sodom and Gomorrah become so totally wicked?”
“Did you miss the Dalton Public Schools property tax ad on page 7A in Saturday’s paper? Bottom line: The school system used the federal COVID money to hire a number of people. They owe the taxpayers a detailed explanation as to why ‘$3.7 million of the federal expenditures will need to be absorbed into the General Fund.’”
“Stop! Just stop using a house valued at $125,000 as the example of how much extra property taxes will be due resulting from reassessments. That valuation has been used for years and years and yet property value assessments continue to increase ... especially this year! Its use is a deliberate effort to minimize how much many of us will pay in additional taxes.”
“Democrats are expounding the notion that there was 0.0% inflation in July. They certainly have redefined the definition of ‘new math.’ Or they just lie.”
“When President Trump or Gov. DeSantis become president in two years I hope they, along with the House and the Senate controlled by the Republicans, go after Biden and his son Hunter and Pelosi and her son. I hope the attorney general finds everything on them they’re doing wrong and puts them in prison.”
“Does anybody really care that Mike Huckabee was a former governor of Arkansas? I know I don’t.”
“The government has known about monkeypox for at least six months, which begs the question why is there not a larger supply of the vaccine. Maybe if they stop worrying about what Trump is doing they would have time to make some.”
“I appreciate the little section ‘In Loving Memory’ for the people who have passed on. That’s good that the newspaper will do that. That way if you’ve missed one of the newspapers you’ll know who’s passed on.”
“Good article on the Democrats spending millions of dollars to rename those military bases. That is so typical of a Democrat. That kind of money being spent on something that is completely and totally unnecessary when people can’t even afford to eat and buy gas. and they couldn’t care less as long as they get some general’s name off the entrance to a base.”
“Attorney General Merrick Garland needs to crawl back underneath the rock that he came out from under.”
“You know the Mar-a-Lago raid was political because of the timing.”
“I seen a commercial the other day. Dick Cheney talking about Donald Trump is the biggest threat to this country. It’s not even close. He’s done more for this country than the last five presidents. The biggest threat to this country is the person we put in the White House in 2008. He is still destroying this country.”
