Today's Forum for Aug. 17

"I'm thinking that I'll use all that Medicare money that J.J. Walker says I can save on buying some of that car repair insurance. I'm also talking to a realtor about buying some oceanfront retirement property in Arizona."
"There actually is something that 'liberals' or any rational-minded citizen can do about Marjorie Taylor Greene: vote her out."
"I keep seeing comments of Trump doing more for us than anyone. Please tell me what he did. Be specific!!"
'Commissioner Greg Jones, I am confident that you chose to run for your office because you wanted to help our community. An outstanding way to do that would be to get your COVID-19 vaccine. I urge you to trust your doctor and the vaccine science. Please put aside your unwarranted fears, do your part to protect our community and set a good example."
"I was an oddball in 2018 wearing a filtered mask teaching school due to chemical allergies. Once home, I would remove clothing and shower, washing my hair to avoid continuous exposure to irritants that stuck. Is there similar guidance for the well-being to avoid any virus? If face masks collect viruses to prevent spread, why would a school have a lost and found place for masks?"
"You have the right to choose what you want to do with your body but you don’t have the right to jeopardize someone else’s life. You don’t want the vaccine, that’s your choice, wear a mask!"
"Hats off to CLILA and America Gruner for an excellent COVID outreach strategy that will inform, dispel myths and boost vaccination rates. I applaud them for setting a clear, measurable goal. And to the City Council members and county commissioners: Thank you for pulling together to support CLILA's initiative. That's what I like to see!"
"Thank you Debby Peppers for your letter to the editor on Aug. 14. Our leaders make decisions that impact all of our lives. You are so correct about the decisions Jones and his commissioners make aren’t always the right ones. They were hired to financially make decisions for what is best for our county. They aren't experts in this terrible disease, yet have made bad decisions we have no control over. $25,000 to educate the Hispanic population on COVID? How about spending it on the entire population in Whitfield County?"
"Debby Peppers, your letter to the editor hit the nail on the proverbial head! All elected officials need to understand their personal opinions and feelings are not data. It's their responsibility to ensure proper research is done and/or expert advice sought. It's called making an informed decision."
"I'm not a Bible scholar by any definition, but if I recall correctly Jesus Christ's first miracle was to change water into wine and all the rest were health-related: reviving the dead, making the blind see and the crippled walk, curing the diseased. He even saved the life of the daughter of a Roman soldier, someone who was considered a political opposite. I wonder how today's followers of Jesus Christ who stand by and say or do nothing, or are anti-vaccine and anti-mask, rationalize what they do with what Jesus Christ did."
"The editorial page needs more columns by Dick Polman, John Micek and Rich Manieri. And more letters from David Bean."
"Just wondering if the speed limit has been lowered to 15 miles per hour on Dug Gap Road? Seems like everyone has nowhere to be lately since that’s their normal speed now. Some of us have places to be!"
"I’ve never been a Lane Kiffin fan but I can give credit where credit is due. He has gotten 100% of the Ole Miss football program vaccinated. That’s remarkable anywhere but in Mississippi where the numbers of vaccinated people are so low it’s extraordinary. Hopefully the rest of the SEC and other conferences will follow suit."
