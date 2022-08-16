“To the writer who asked ‘to what degree will the FBI go ...?’ They are commissioned to go as far as making sure a former president does not steal documents. It is unprecedented because there has never been such a rogue individual in that position in order for such an event to be warranted.”
“Thank you to Mr. Gould for his great letter about stepparents! Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t understand or represent true family values; she and her supporters should be ashamed!”
“So, why do you think that Trump wanted those boxes of classified information?”
“All Trump supporters think the Jan. 6 riot on the Capitol was some sort of game. Trump encouraged this and you know he did. Quit sucking up to him just because he’s a Republican.”
“In 1992 Ross Perot was a legitimate independent candidate, winning almost 19% of the popular vote of those underwhelmed by Reaganomics. In 2016, in comparison, Trump had sufficiently stoked inbred biases to con, scam and ‘hijack’ enough Republicans into becoming chumps of Trump and disavowing the pre-1980 conservative values and platforms of the GOP. Now he’s attacking the fundamental law and order bedrock and universal voting rights that ‘Make America Great’ and, since July 4, 1776, attract the people willing to work to keep the USA united and vibrant. Agree? Then vote!”
“I woke up today a giddy Democrat because my president is going to sign the congressionally-approved anti-inflation bill whereby Medicare will now negotiate prescription costs. Yahoo! Then sadly, I found out it only covers 10 drugs in 2026? My sadness was compounded when I found out that insulin is not one of the 10 drugs. I don’t take insulin but I know a lot of people who do. After pondering for a few minutes, I felt like I was in the middle of a Pearls Before Swine comic strip, if you get my drift.”
“The people who’ve devoted their lives to weakening the U.S. government are complaining that other nations view our government as weak.”
“Anyone who thinks an ex-president — whose ‘crime’ seems to be loving his country — is going to sell state secrets to an enemy country has reached a dangerous point in ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ and should be watched carefully.”
“Is it America’s responsibility to take care of all of the poor people in the world?”
“Enough is enough! Defund Marjorie Taylor Greene.”
“With the assessors office raising values, it’s impacted a lot of people, especially the elderly. So the school boards have the ability to lower everybody’s taxes. So school boards, if you’re listening, not only can you lower your own taxes but you can lower the taxes on everyone in Whitfield County and the city of Dalton and especially the elderly that saw this massive increase in values. So do your job, lower the millage rate to revenue neutral. Please. It’s not that hard.”
“How about more border patrol agents instead of IRS agents?”
