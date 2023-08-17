Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen provided this response to a recent Forum comment: “Thank you for your comment on SPLOST and our county roads. This week we appointed a citizen-led group to review all possible 2024 SPLOST projects. Several projects to improve the county’s roads, bridges and traffic safety will be reviewed by the citizens and for the commissioners’ final approval. We will continue to pave existing roads from our annual budget with a goal of 30 miles this year, the most in decades.”
“I enjoyed Mark Millican’s article on The Warehouse. It brought back some memories. I believe Mayor Bramlett referred to those that attended those shows as ‘boogers’ in a Dalton Daily-Citizen article back then! My friends and I got a big kick out of that.”
“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to make good cornbread, but some of these restaurants in our area simply can’t make cornbread, it’s so dry you can crush it in your hand and you could choke on it. If I could cook their cornbread, customers would come back time after time just to get it. I guarantee.”
“I so appreciate the viewpoints from Tom Purcell in Tuesday’s paper. There is nothing wrong with the incandescent light bulb. I don’t know why we have to have another kind. I’m sure it’s so that we can pay out some of our money. It would be a sad society that could not be able to put a light in their house. We need to stand up.”
“If you’re upset about money going to fight the Russian invasion of Ukraine, wait till you find out how much we pay in agricultural subsidies to multimillionaire farmers.”
“The president almost never visits a disaster area until the immediate emergency has been dealt with. The security and logistics involved end up hurting more than helping.”
“Why wasn’t Biden personally in Maui fighting the fires with Super Soaker One? Worst. President. Ever.”
“President Biden is visiting Maui next week. Guess you’ll have to find a new talking point.”
“Biden does not deserve credit for the U.S. being on track to break its oil production record. Oil production is up because the price of oil is up. The price of oil is up because OPEC+ curtailed production to support higher prices as demand eased. The reason Biden wants higher U.S. oil production is to help limit gas price increases which don’t help during a reelection campaign. Gas prices are up lately anyway but not as much as they would be without the U.S. production boost.”
“If climate change is really as critical as some people would lead you to believe then we are all dead. Why, because the current expensive efforts to address the issue are ineffective and are not working. Biden should ignore the hold that China and other countries have over him and work to address the real polluters, India and China. ... Also, rather than adopting currently-not-ready-for-prime-time renewable energy we should focus on true research and development of better alternatives.”
“The Georgia Bulldogs fans will really have something to shout about this year when they play Ball State, Tennessee-Martin, UAB and Georgia Tech. What an easy schedule.”
“Everyone should read the article in Saturday’s paper by Patty Durand about Plant Vogtle and Dalton Utilities.”
