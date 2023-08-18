“That some people continue to excuse Trump and his minions after what they’ve done is trashy beyond description. I hope Miss Ruby bleeds every one of them dry for what they did to her.”
“I am ready to go to jail with Donald Trump.”
“I agree with the person that talked about Patterson Farms. They shouldn’t start nothing if they don’t have the money to finish it. We can’t. So (the person) is right.”
“The county commissioners give the farm here in north Whitfield a sweetheart deal. Maybe we ought to penalize them by voting against the SPLOST tax ... Let’s get their attention, boys.”
“Does anybody in the Dalton area know a store that sells Plugra butter?”
“... Genesis 41:56 just throws this global warming ... out into the sea because it said there was a famine in the whole Earth. ... They’re trying to pull the wool over our eyes, I have never believed it ... Folks, read your Bible and it’ll tell you a lot of this stuff they’re telling you is outright lies. Don’t be fooled. Believe God. Let God be true and every man a liar. Have a blessed day.”
“I’m a Republican and I am a Christian and if you’d read your Bible people out there instead of putting down everybody you would do a lot better. I will vote for Trump again, and Biden, I never voted for him and I never will, he’s an evil man, all you have to do is look in his eyes. ... About people putting down Trump, no, he is not God but God’s got his hand over Trump and whoever is hollering that Trump’s guilty, they must be guilty of something themselves or they wouldn’t be wanting everything to go on his side. God is over Trump. They better watch it.”
“Four indictments, 91 charges, two impeachments and one act of sedition. Twenty-six women alleging sexual (misconduct). More than a million Americans dead from COVID. Front-runner of the Republican Party, Donald Trump.”
“With any luck Biden will stay in Maui because he doesn’t need to be around the White House.”
“Average mortgage rates are at a 21-year high. Way to go Joe Biden!”
“Trump’s upcoming press conference on the Georgia indictments should give new meaning to the term ‘lambaste.’”
Trump canceled the press conference.
“A lot of you people don’t get it. It’s not just Democrats that’s holding Trump out of there or wanting him put in jail, it’s these establishment Republicans that go to dinner with Democrats, play golf with Democrats. It’s all a big club up there, they all want Trump gone because he stirs up trouble, he makes everybody ride the tight line. So they don’t want him up there, Republicans or Democrats, especially the established ones, the ones that have been there forever. Get ‘em out. Get all these established politicians out of there.”
“Why does Trump want to put the trial off until after his election if he is innocent? The answer is obvious.”
“Trump going after Fox for showing pictures of him that are unflattering is peak Trump. Maybe he should just sharpie in the parts that make him uncomfortable.”
“Friday’s front page about Georgia’s unique court rules, looks like they’re gearing up for a circus at the Trump trial.”
“I hope Marjorie Taylor Greene drops out of the House and runs for Senate. There’s no possible way she would win and literally any replacement would be better than her.”
