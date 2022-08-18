“Abortion is healthcare. Adoption isn’t.”
“Dear giddy Democrat, you probably won’t be shocked to find that insulin isn’t covered in the inflation bill because Republicans, including our own Rep. Greene, voted to strip it out. It does, however, limit the cost to $35 for Medicare patients. You might give her office a call and ask why she thinks your friends should pay so much for their insulin.”
“‘America the scary,’ Michael Reagan said it right! I don’t always agree with Michael but what the FBI is doing to Trump is a witch hunt fueled by Biden and Pelosi. I don’t want Trump back in office but if he’s our only choice that will stand up to Biden and Pelosi, you bet you sweet bippy I’ll vote for him. He’s a smart businessman that can run this country but has diarrhea of the mouth. We are headed down a dark, dark hole with no light in sight. All these immigrants seeking asylum is insane.”
“Victor Davis Hanson for president.”
“I think abortion should be voted on at the polls and however the votes comes out is the way it should be, but men can’t vote because we can’t get pregnant and old women don’t get to vote because they can’t get pregnant. The vote should be just women 18 to 40. However that comes out, that’s how we’ll do it.”
“It’s for sure Peyton Manning is not Merv Griffin.”
“Referring to Confederate generals as traitors is a bit strong, but not altogether unexpected in an under-educated part of the country like North Georgia. People, if you weren’t listening in history class here’s the deal. They were trying to preserve what they saw as their way of life. They weren’t interested in the federal government telling them they couldn’t do it, and the fact that they didn’t succeed had little to do with weapons and manpower and more to do that they failed to get recognition from any foreign power.”
“The current political ad concerning abortion rights claiming more women will die in Georgia is nothing more than hyped-up propaganda by liberal Democrats for political gain. Do not buy it.”
“When the IRS hires all the new agents they need to audit Joe and Hunter Biden first.”
“When is Thornton Avenue getting some streetscape love?”
“The Los Angeles Lakers just signed LeBron James to a $97 million, two-year contract extension. The U.S. is so far on the wrong track we can’t see that no entertainer on Earth is worth that much money.”
“The Germans couldn’t stop Anne Frank’s message, so the Republicans decided to step in and do it.”
“Michael Reagan’s on-again/off-again relationship with Donald Trump is so tiring to watch. The two of them need to go to couples therapy and get it straightened out for good.”
“Just got through watching the news about elections being held in other states. We no longer have a Republican Party, we have a Trump cult. So you can vote for a Democrat or you can vote for the Trump cult. and I used to be a Republican.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.