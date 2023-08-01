“Do the parents out there just never talk to their kids about school or help them with homework? I’m mystified by all this talk that pretends PTAs and parent-teacher conferences aren’t a thing. We’ve been able to email teachers to ask questions for years now.”
“Not all handicaps are visible. Did you know that deaf people get handicap tags? It’s because it’s not safe for them to walk through parking lots. They can’t hear you coming.”
“I am so glad that the Republicans are standing ground with the immigration open border laws of the Democrats ... “
“Trump could get more done in one weekend at Mar-a-Lago than Biden can get done in six months riding his bicycle in Delaware. I can’t say it too often enough or too many times. How in the world did this man ever get elected president? What were 80 million people possibly thinking about? I don’t think they were thinking about anything and I hope and pray they don’t get to vote for the guy twice.”
“Donald Trump lies so much I don’t see how any Republican could vote for him. We need to dump Trump and vote for DeSantis.”
“Trump still claims the 2020 election was stolen. Let’s go with it! We Democrats stole it and we’re even better prepared to steal the 2024 election. So for you Trump Republicans, why bother voting? The election is rigged! Don’t waste your time and gas to go and vote. We’ve got it rigged completely.”
“Literally nobody blames guns for crime. I hate these silly talking points people use because they mistakenly think they are clever. The issue is people committing crimes with guns, a problem no other First World country has.”
“How many times can we say ‘My thoughts and prayers are with you’ as people continually get gunned down doing normal, everyday things that we all do? How long can we do that?”
“I’m sick of seeing proposals from our House of Representatives that take away rights from people. Our healthcare is terrible and they aren’t doing a single thing to help improve it. They don’t care about freedom, they care about control.”
“I was wondering if any of these climate change people believe in God or the Bible. It talks in the Bible that toward the end of time there’s going to be rumors of war, earthquakes, storms. Maybe it’s getting close to the end, you think? and I don’t think people are going to change what God has in store for them so they need to get out the ole Bible and read it a little bit and it will tell you what’s going to happen.”
“I’m certainly not an expert on global warming. But I do have enough sense to listen to the experts who study it. and enough sense to see all the changes going on around the world, record heat, mass flooding, tornadoes where they seldom have tornadoes, icebergs melting, polar bears dying because of it. But just keep on saying it’s a hoax, it’s your privilege.”
“Claiming ‘Everyone who doesn’t accept my interpretation of a three-thousand-year-old text based on a few out-of-context paragraphs is the devil’ is what gives the liberal intelligentsia the moral authority to acknowledge people’s human rights. Clearly you are only interested in forcing people to live like you want them to, and nobody asked you.”
“No reparations for slavery because the people living today had nothing to do with what happened back then. No teaching about the evils of slavery because it will make the white children feel bad about what we did to Black people. So which is it? Is there a link between now and then? You can’t have it both ways.”
