"Oh my gosh! ‘The river ate my leg’ on Friday. Read it and appreciate what you have! John Weaver, you are one amazing person and thank you for letting us know that with determination one can overcome so many obstacles."
"Chevron just posted its record $11.6 billion quarterly profit. 'Inflation' is easier to spell than 'price-gouging.'"
"For those of you whining about high gas prices, drive less."
"The 'but her emails' folks are awful quiet about the Secret Service and Homeland Security folks deleting their text evidence."
"Trump left us the results of a tariff war, buying Russian oil, Afghanistan, leaving the prime rate too low for too long causing inflation, giving Putin the sense we would do nothing in Ukraine, a supply chain mess, and said COVID-19 would just go away that now is part of the reason gas is so high which has nothing to do with the Keystone XL pipeline or oil leases on public land. None of the above is Biden’s fault. Hunter Biden is just part of Trump’s con that has nothing to do with the government."
"He made America great? You’re kidding, right? He planned and launched the most blatant attack on the United States since 9/11. He belongs in prison and I believe he will be."
"The Viewpoints section of the weekend paper had a column called 'Teens not working doesn’t work for America.' How dare Tom Purcell expect those teens to work a summer job! They couldn’t possibly get up early after staying up all night playing video games, watching TV, glued to their phone or computers. How dare he suggest such a thing."
"Brittney Griner is an American citizen and therefore has the right to peacefully protest any issue she chooses. She also, as an American citizen, has the right to expect her government to protect her. If you don’t like that, then you do not understand what America is about."
"I am not concerned with who is right and who is left, I am concerned with who is not going to heaven."
"The Forum caller suggested if we left the Burr Park bathrooms open for public use — remember, they are owned by the public, not by the city of Dalton bureaucrats — that they would become havens for drug dealers, and homeless people would sleep in the bathrooms. Get a grip. I've been to bathrooms all over the world, in much bigger cities than Dalton, and I've never seen anyone sleeping in a bathroom. When did bathrooms become the strategic selling point for drug dealers? Just send the police through the bathrooms twice a day during their regular patrols to make sure there isn't an illegal activity happening there. It's simple."
"For the life of me, I don't understand why schools up here start before Labor Day. Kids barely get a summer any more. I can't believe I'm saying this, but Murray County has the right idea only going to school 160 days a year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.